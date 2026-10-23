  • Friday, 23rd October, 2026

BJUMP Initiative to Drive Quality Talent Pipeline for Corporate Africa

Business | 2 seconds ago

BJUMP, a career development initiative focused on driving quality talent pipeline for Corporate Africa through structured mentorship, learning programmes, and real-world exposure that enables personal and professional growth across industries and borders marked its fifth anniversary with a media and partner luncheon in Lagos, bringing together media representatives, partners, alumni, and other stakeholders to celebrate its impact and unveil its next chapter.

Speaking at the luncheon, Bolaji Junaid, founder of BJUMP and CEO of WhyFinite, reflected on the initiative’s journey and the importance of building on the progress made over the past five years.

“Five years ago, we started with a vision. Today, we have a foundation to build on. But growth, to me, is not just about getting bigger. It is about becoming better equipped to do the work we set out to do, reaching more people without losing sight of why we started, and creating something that can keep delivering value long after the people who started it have moved on. In the next five years, we want to build an institution that can continue opening doors for young Nigerians, developing professional talents, and creating opportunities for generations to come.

“BJUMP has become a registered non-profit organisation with the CAC. Our work is driven by a mission to develop talents for corporate Africa. We are not building BJUMP to distribute profits to owners or Trustees.”

Speaking at the luncheon, member, Board of Trustees, Taopheek Babayeju, said that the initiative is solving a key problem in the Nigerian business ecosystem.

“We need to have an honest conversation about Nation building. A balance of Entrepreneurship & Intrapreneurship is important. We need people who will build businesses, create jobs, and develop solutions, while on the other hand we also need skilled professionals who can strengthen organisations, lead teams, build expertise, and contribute to the growth of established industries,” he said.

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