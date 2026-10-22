Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu Makes History as First African to Lead Global Cancer Body

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Nigeria has made history on the global health stage as Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu becomes the first African and first Nigerian to lead the world’s foremost cancer control organisation.

The paediatrician, cancer advocate and founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation has assumed office as President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) for the 2026–2028 term.

The UICC is one of the world’s leading international bodies dedicated to advancing cancer control, prevention, treatment and care.

The Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) announced the historic milestone in Abuja, describing it as a proud moment for Nigeria, Africa and the global cancer community.

In a statement signed by the NCS President, Prof. Abidemi Omonisi while congratulating Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu, said her inauguration is the culmination of years of dedicated service, strategic leadership and tireless advocacy for equitable access to cancer prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment and care.

He reiterated that as a paediatrician and founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu has championed cancer awareness, patient support, resource mobilisation and stronger cancer policies to address critical gaps in cancer services in Nigeria.

The Society said her presidency offers a strategic opportunity to strengthen the representation of Africa’s cancer priorities at the highest global level, particularly the challenges faced by low- and middle-income countries.

It noted that her leadership will amplify the voices of cancer patients and survivors, build the capacity of cancer organisations across the continent, and push for greater equity in access to quality cancer care regardless of geography or financial status.

According to him, “The NCS described the achievement as a source of national pride and a call to renewed action in the fight against cancer, which remains a growing public health burden in Nigeria and Africa.

“As Nigeria’s umbrella body for cancer advocacy, the Society reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with national, regional and international partners to reduce the cancer burden through advocacy, public education, research, capacity building and improved access to care.

“Congratulations, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu! Nigeria celebrates you. Africa celebrates you. The global cancer community looks forward to your leadership,” the statement concluded.