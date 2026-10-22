Police Confirm Deaths in Rivers Boat Tragedy as Kula Community Demands Probe

. Contractor denies allegations linking Ibeto to incident

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police have confirmed an incident involving a boat accident in Kula Kingdom, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state, in which 10 people were reportedly killed.

The police spokesperson, ASP Agabe Karborlo said investigations were ongoing to establish the exact number of casualties and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Rivers State Police Command is aware of the incident in Kula Kingdom, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, which reportedly resulted in the loss of lives. Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the exact number of casualties and the circumstances surrounding the incident,” she said.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening amid tensions over the planned recovery of a vessel, Anambra Basin FSO, and a dispute involving allegations of oil pollution in the community.

Community sources alleged that residents had opposed the removal of the vessel over concerns about the environmental impact of a reported oil spill.

Sukubo Sara-Igbe, a native of Kula and President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, alleged that six gunboats arrived in the area during the operation.

He said that a boat conveying community members capsized during the confrontation, leaving several people feared dead.

“The top boat capsized the boat the community came with, and 10 lives were lost,” he said, adding that efforts were being made to recover the bodies.

He also alleged that two local security personnel were among those feared dead. The police have yet to establish the identities of the casualties or independently confirm the circumstances described by community sources.

A former spokesperson of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, also called for an investigation into the incident, saying the community had raised concerns over the reported pollution and the vessel’s removal.

The incident has heightened community concerns, with calls for the authorities to establish what happened, determine responsibility where necessary and ensure that the circumstances surrounding the reported deaths are fully investigated.

However, Max Shipping Services Limited, the owner of Anambra Basin FSO and a subsidiary of Ibeto Group, denied allegations linking Ibeto to the incident in a statement dated October 21, 2026.

The company said it owned the vessel but was not the operator of the oilfield or the underlying petroleum operations in Kula.

According to the statement, the vessel was hired to Menal Technical Services Limited under a Marine Equipment Hire Agreement dated September 20, 2024, subsequently amended by an addendum.

Max Shipping said Menal had assumed specified contractual responsibilities relating to operational requirements, community settlements, security and demobilisation.

The company explained that it sought to retrieve its equipment following prolonged outstanding hire payments, adding that the crude oil previously stored in the vessel had been discharged before the demobilisation effort.

It cited tank inspection documents issued by Checkirem and GSV Inspection Services Limited in September 2026, which it said recorded that the inspected tanks were free and clean of crude oil at the time of inspection.

The company also said its representatives had met with community leaders on several occasions to explain its contractual relationship with Menal and seek a peaceful resolution.

“We are deeply saddened by reports that a community boat capsized and that allegedly lives may have been lost,” the statement said.

It urged the media and the public to distinguish between ownership of the vessel and the operational responsibilities of the hirer and other parties involved in activities at the oilfield.

Max Shipping called for calm and urged the relevant authorities to investigate the incident and establish the facts.

Meanwhile, the police investigation is expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the boat capsizing, the reported deaths and the events leading to the confrontation.