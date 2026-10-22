Pa Fasoranti: Exit of a Titan of Awolowo’s Political Tradition

Fidelis David writes that the demise of the Leader of Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has marked the fading of one of the last living links to a political generation whose convictions were forged before independence and tested through the turbulence of the First Republic, Civil War, military dictatorship, the June 12, 1993 election struggle and nearly three decades of uninterrupted civil rule.

When Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti died peacefully at his Akure residence on Tuesday, at the age of 100, Nigeria lost more than an elder statesman.

Born on May 11, 1926, in Uso, Ondo State, Fasoranti lived through virtually every defining chapter of modern Nigerian history. Yet, while the country’s political landscape underwent repeated transformations, he remained associated with a tradition of politics rooted in the philosophy of late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo: disciplined leadership, social welfare, educational advancement, justice and a federal structure that accommodates the country’s diversity.

His death, therefore, is not simply the loss of a centenarian. It is the departure of a custodian of Awoism whose political influence extended from Ondo State to the wider Yoruba nation and the national struggle for democratic governance.

The head of the Awolowo family and Chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Ambassador Olatokunbo Awolowo- Dosumu, captured the historical significance of his passing when she described him as one of the last titans of the political tradition established by her father.

“With his departure, we have lost, in a very real sense, the last of the titans of the Awolowo political tradition,” she said.

Fasoranti’s political story did not begin in a party office or government house. It began in the classroom, where he developed the discipline and commitment to public service that would later define his political career.

After his early education in Uso, he attended Ondo Boys’ High School and Yaba Higher College before proceeding to the University College, Ibadan. His academic journey later took him to the University of Hull in the United Kingdom, where he obtained a postgraduate diploma in education, and Macquarie University in Australia, where he earned a master’s degree in education administration and school management.

As a teacher and principal, Fasoranti served in institutions including Ondo Boys’ High School, Oyemekun Grammar School and Iju/Itaogbolu Grammar School. He subsequently established Omolere Nursery and Primary School and Akure High School, extending his contribution to education beyond formal public service.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, who described Fasoranti as an in-law and a close associate of more than 60 years, recalled his generosity towards children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

As founding principal of Iju/Itaogbolu Grammar School, Falae said, Fasoranti admitted pupils whose parents could not afford their fees and allowed them to complete their education on credit, with the opportunity to repay later.

That commitment offers a window into the philosophy that shaped his public life: education was not merely a personal achievement but a social instrument for expanding opportunity.

Fasoranti’s political identity was inseparable from Awolowo’s progressive tradition. From the Action Group to the Unity Party of Nigeria, he remained committed to a political philosophy that placed education, healthcare and social welfare at the centre of governance.

His most prominent executive assignment came between 1979 and 1983, when he served as Commissioner for Finance under the administration of the late Governor Michael Adekunle Ajasin in the old Ondo State.

The period was associated with the implementation of Awolowo-inspired social programmes, particularly free education and free healthcare, which sought to make essential services accessible regardless of social status.

Fasoranti’s role in the administration placed him at the intersection of ideology and public finance, where the ideals of progressive governance had to be translated into policies and expenditure decisions.

His political relevance was not necessarily built on occupying the highest elective offices. Rather, it rested on his place within a network of ideological actors who helped sustain the progressive tradition across successive political generations.

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, described him as a man whose politics was defined by fidelity to principle rather than personal ambition.

“Never for once were personal ambition or greed markers of his leadership philosophy or direction; it was all about fidelity to principle and an abiding concern for the future of the nation,” Mimiko said.

That assessment captures the central paradox of Fasoranti’s political life: he exercised considerable influence without becoming a president, governor or elected legislator.

Fasoranti’s place in Nigeria’s political history extended beyond the administration of public institutions. During the struggle against military rule, particularly following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, he became associated with the pro-democracy movement and the resistance to military dictatorship.

His involvement in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) placed him within a broad coalition of political leaders and activists demanding the restoration of democratic rule.

The period was dangerous for those who challenged the military establishment. Fasoranti reportedly survived an assassination attempt in 1996 during the dictatorship of General Sani Abacha. His significance in that struggle lie in the continuity he represented between Awolowo’s generation of political activism and the campaign to restore civilian government.

For a man who had witnessed independence and the collapse of the First Republic, the return to democracy was not an abstract constitutional ideal. It was part of a lifelong engagement with the question of how Nigeria should be governed.

Fasoranti’s influence reached another defining phase in November 2008, when he emerged as leader of Afenifere following the death of Pa Abraham Adesanya.

For 18 years, he occupied the organisation’s most influential leadership position, navigating disagreements over leadership, political alliances and the direction of Yoruba politics.

Under his leadership, Afenifere continued to advocate restructuring, true federalism, devolution of powers, resource control and a governance system that would give federating units greater responsibility over their affairs.

Yet his tenure was not without controversy. The organisation experienced deep divisions, particularly over leadership and political alignments, culminating in rival tendencies associated with Fasoranti and Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

In 2021, Fasoranti appointed Adebanjo as acting leader and Oba Oladipo Olaitan as deputy leader while retaining his position as substantive national leader.

The divisions became more politically consequential during the 2023 presidential election, when Fasoranti’s endorsement of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu exposed differences within the Yoruba socio-political establishment over whether to support the eventual president or maintain a different political position.

His relationship with Tinubu was rooted in the broader progressive political family, but the endorsement demonstrated that ideological affinity did not automatically translate into consensus within Afenifere.

President Tinubu, in his condolence message, recalled visiting Fasoranti in Akure in 2022 to inform him of his presidential ambition.

“Pa Fasoranti told me I would be President in his lifetime, and God answered his prayer,” Tinubu said.

The president described him as one of the last great titans of Awolowo’s progressive family, praising his discipline, integrity and commitment to true federalism. The relationship reinforced Fasoranti’s standing as a political patriarch whose counsel carried weight beyond Ondo State.

However, it also illustrated the delicate balance between preserving ideological traditions and navigating the practical realities of electoral politics.

In July 2019, Fasoranti suffered a devastating personal tragedy when his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, was killed by gunmen along the Ondo-Ore Expressway.

The killing provoked widespread outrage and renewed national debate about insecurity, particularly attacks on travellers and the vulnerability of communities across the country.

For Fasoranti, the tragedy brought the national security crisis into his immediate family. It also sharpened public attention on concerns about the protection of citizens and the effectiveness of Nigeria’s security architecture.

His advocacy for restructuring and a more responsive federation acquired renewed urgency amid national conversations about state policing, regional security arrangements and the distribution of constitutional powers.

The incident became one of the most painful chapters in a life otherwise celebrated for longevity, discipline and public service.

Fasoranti’s death now raises an uncomfortable question for Afenifere and the wider Yoruba political establishment: who now possesses the moral authority, historical experience and political reach to occupy the space he’s leaving behind?

The challenge is not simply to identify a successor to an organisational title. It is to rebuild cohesion in a movement that has experienced divisions over leadership and electoral choices, while preserving its historic commitment to restructuring and social justice.

His long tenure gave him a stature that cannot easily be transferred through an appointment. The next generation of leaders will have to earn legitimacy through their conduct, ideological consistency and capacity to unite competing interests.

In Ondo State, his influence also formed part of the political inheritance of a state whose progressive tradition has shaped its identity for decades. His son, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, who serves as Secretary to the State Government, represents a continuing family connection to public service, although the elder statesman’s broader legacy extends well beyond his family.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the late leader as a symbol of wisdom, integrity and selfless service, noting his longstanding commitment to truth, equity, justice and good governance.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa similarly described him as a patriarch whose contributions to the state, Yorubaland and Nigeria would remain indelible.

“He lived a fulfilled life and left indelible footprints in the sands of time,” Tinubu said of the centenarian.

Therefore, Fasoranti’s death closes a remarkable chapter, but whether it ends the political tradition he represented depends on what happens next.

Awoism cannot survive merely as a slogan invoked during anniversaries or political campaigns. Its enduring relevance rests on whether leaders can translate its ideals into accessible education, affordable healthcare, accountable government, social justice and a federal structure that responds to the needs of Nigeria’s diverse communities.

Fasoranti’s life offered an example of ideological continuity across generations, even as the political environment around him changed dramatically. His record was not without controversy, and his leadership did not resolve every division within Afenifere.

Nevertheless, Pa Fasoranti’s longevity, discipline and association with the progressive tradition gave him a distinctive place in Nigeria’s political history. At 100, he had witnessed the rise and fall of political movements, the triumphs and disappointments of democratic government, and the persistent struggle to define the Nigerian federation.

His departure leaves a void in Ondo State and Yorubaland, but also a test for those who inherit the institutions and ideals he defended. The ultimate measure of his legacy will not be how long his name remains attached to Afenifere, but whether the principles he spent a century representing continue to influence how Nigeria is governed. For the generation that follows him, the question is no longer what Fasoranti stood for. It is whether they possess the conviction to stand for it themselves