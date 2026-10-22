Osimhen  Ends Goals Drought at   Lille, as Galatasaray Bounce Back to Winning Ways

Marvelous David

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, scored his first goal in nine months yesterday as Galatasaray secured an impressive 4-2 victory over Lille in the UEFA Champions League League phase on Wednesday evening at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in France.

The Super Eagles forward found the net in the second half to help the Turkish champions claim a crucial victory in a thrilling encounter that produced six goals.

Galatasaray made a bright start when Yunus Akgün opened the scoring in the second minute. However, Lille responded through Soriba Diaoune, who scored twice to put the hosts ahead 2-1.

Aleksey Batrakov restored parity for Galatasaray in the 44th minute, ensuring both sides went into the break level at 2-2.

The visitors regained the lead in the 52nd minute when Lucas Torreira’s header resulted in an own goal by Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer, putting Galatasaray ahead 3-2.

Osimhen then delivered the decisive moment in the 61st minute, finding the back of the net to extend Galatasaray’s advantage to 4-2 and strengthen their control of the contest.

The Nigerian striker’s goal proved particularly important as Galatasaray look forward to revive their Champions League campaign following defeats in their opening European fixtures.

Osimhen’s performance also carried extra significance because he previously played for Lille during the 2019/20 season, scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances before moving to Napoli.

His return to familiar surroundings provided an additional storyline, but the forward made his mark for the visiting side when it mattered most.

The victory represents a valuable result for Galatasaray as they seek to improve their position in the Champions League league phase, while Lille will be disappointed after surrendering their advantage.

With Osimhen contributing to the four-goal performance, Galatasaray will hope to build on the result as they face Stuttgart in their next Champions League game.

RESULTS

UCL

Como 4-1Man Utd

Lille 2-4 Galatasaray

Aston Villa 3-1 Viking

B’Munich 2-2 Arsenal

Betis 1-0 Feyenoord

C’Brugge 3-0 Lens

Inter 1-0. Shakhtar

R’Madrid RB Leipzig

Sporting 2-3. LASK

TODAY

Europa League

A’Amenia v Az Alkmaar

D’Zagreb v Nijmegen

Ferencvaros v Torrense

Juventus v Rennes

Poznan v Sunderland

OFI Crete v Leverkusen

Royale Union vs H Beer Sheva

Celje – Salzburg