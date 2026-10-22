National Health Fellows Drive Grassroots Health Interventions Across Nigeria

Raheem Akingbolu

The National Health Fellows Programme (NHF) has highlighted its impact across communities in Nigeria, spotlighting interventions through which young Fellows are addressing public health challenges and supporting efforts to strengthen primary healthcare delivery.

Established by the Federal Government in 2025, the programme engages young Nigerians in identifying health challenges within their communities and developing practical solutions to address them. Through a 12-month fellowship that combines training, mentorship and hands-on experience, participants apply their knowledge and skills to community-level health needs.

Commenting on the programme’s impact, Dr. Ashiru Adamu Abubakar, Technical Assistant to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare on Sector-wide Approach said: “We are pleased to see the impact Fellows are making in communities across Nigeria, translating their knowledge and skills into practical solutions to address public health challenges. From improving primary healthcare facilities to promoting disease prevention and health awareness, these interventions reflect the commitment of young Nigerians to creating meaningful change. We are encouraged by their contributions and remain committed to supporting young people in driving solutions that improve health outcomes and strengthen healthcare delivery across the country.”

Across Nigeria, Fellows of the National Health Fellows Programme are translating their knowledge and skills into practical solutions, driving interventions tailored to the needs of their respective communities.

These interventions include a project in Gboko, Borno State, where a Fellow is supporting the provision of solar-powered vaccine storage at a primary healthcare facility to help address electricity challenges that can affect vaccine preservation. In Idumuje-Unor, Delta State, another Fellow is driving a solar power intervention for a primary healthcare facility, while in Iyame Primary Health Center, Ondo State, a Fellow is working to revitalise a primary healthcare centre through community advocacy and essential medical equipment support.

Other Fellows are addressing infrastructure gaps through targeted interventions. In Op Base, Okoroete and Iko Town, Akwa Ibom, projects are focused on laboratory upgrades, while in Oke-Agogo, Oyo state, a Fellow is facilitating the provision of a waiting shelter and solar streetlight to improve the healthcare facility environment.

Beyond infrastructure, Fellows are also developing solutions focused on disease prevention and public health education. One of such cases is in Goniri, Borno State, where a Fellow is driving initiatives around safe water and cholera prevention. In Jos South, a Fellow is supporting tuberculosis referral efforts to help connect people to appropriate care, while in Essien Udim, Akwa Ibom, a fellow is focused on screening for non-communicable diseases.

Ultimately, these projects demonstrate how Fellows are addressing a range of public health needs, from disease prevention and health education, to infrastructure improvements and community well-being.

One of the Fellows named Abubakar Hamza, describes the experience as one that has strengthened his skills, knowledge, and commitment to improving primary healthcare services.

“During the National Health Fellows Programme, I learned valuable lessons in leadership, teamwork, stakeholder engagement, community mobilization, data management, and problem-solving skills, while developing practical solutions to improve healthcare delivery”, he said.

With over 400,000 applications received across two cohorts, and interventions spanning over 700 communities, the National Health Fellows Programme continues to mobilise young Nigerians to address community health challenges and contribute to stronger primary healthcare delivery across the country.