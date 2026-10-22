Klint Cod Joins José Mourinho on Global Football TV Network

Nigerian content creator Klint Cod is among more than 150 presenters, journalists, pundits and digital creators recruited for Football.com TV, a new 24-hour global football talk network launched by Sporty Group.

The network, which went live on YouTube on October 19, features Portuguese football manager José Mourinho as its global ambassador. It will focus on football news, analysis, debates and fan reactions, bringing voices from five continents together on a single digital platform.

Klinton Cod, who has close to one million followers across his social media platforms, joins a line-up of Nigerian football commentators and creators that includes Shina Oludare, Olawale Ayeni, Solace Chukwu, Ayotunde Onabolu, Michael Adegbile, Adaeze Michael and Femi Farawe. Ghanaian journalist Nathan Quao also represents West Africa on the network.

According to Sporty Group, the platform aims to give African football voices greater visibility in global conversations about the game, while allowing fans to engage directly with presenters and pundits across different time zones.

Mourinho, one of football’s most recognisable managers, will serve as the network’s global ambassador, helping to promote a platform built around strong opinions, football knowledge and audience participation.

Unlike conventional sports television channels, Football.com TV will not broadcast live matches. Instead, it will offer continuous coverage of conversations around the game, including pre-match analysis, watchalongs, interviews, breaking stories, and post-match debates.

Its programming will feature rotating groups of presenters and pundits, with viewers able to contribute through live chats, comments and polls. Fans may also be invited to join programmes and debate directly with the hosts.

Elías Gallego, Vice President of Media, Marketing and Business Development at Sporty Group, said Nigerian supporters had a strong culture of football debate and that the platform would give them an opportunity to engage with audiences around the world.

“Nigerian fans have never needed permission to have an opinion about football. They watch everything, they know everything, and they will tell you exactly where you went wrong,” Gallego said. “Football.com TV gives those voices a seat at the biggest table in the game, alongside the best of the rest of the world.”

The launch expands Sporty Group’s investment in digital sports media. Football.com TV is the television arm of Football.com, which has a community of more than 500,000 followers across its social media platforms. The company recently introduced a live-score application for Android users, combining real-time match updates with features for football fans.