JAMB to Test Critical Thinking, Problem-solving Skills in UTME, Says Registrar

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will no longer assess candidates on textbook knowledge alone, saying plans are underway to test critical thinking and life skills in the UTME.

Registrar of JAMB, Professor Segun Aina, said a committee led by psychometrician Professpr Boniface Nworgu, was working out how to measure reasoning, decision-making, and problem-solving as part of admission requirements.

Aina spoke yesterday at the board’s Abuja Zonal Office during an interaction with UTME candidates as part of its 2026 Customer Week.

He said professionals, like doctors, need sound judgment and understanding of consequences beyond technical knowledge, and universities needed to know if candidates could apply knowledge to real-life situations.

He stressed that the proposal was still under consideration, adding that if approved, JAMB would set up a panel of experts to develop the implementation framework.

Aina stated that JAMB will not replace academic requirements, but complement them.

He also said JAMB was reforming its operations to “build trust and reduce trauma” for candidates.

Aina said, “Candidates will now get detailed admission status updates instead of vague ‘not admitted’ or ‘admission in progress’ messages.

“Easier update of phone numbers and email addresses when candidates lose access to old contacts.

“Stronger collaboration with NIMC to allow legitimate correction of names and personal data, while blocking identity fraud. Fraudulent attempts will attract legal action.”

Aina said his administration was consolidating reforms started by his predecessor, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, particularly in technology deployment.

He defended the harmonised exam timetable, saying though it shortens preparation time, it ensures timely release of results for admission.

He stated, “Don’t forget, we are popular for the exams, but the exam is not our only mandate. Our core, the exam, is a means to an end. Our core is the admissions exercise itself.

“The people we serve don’t need to know anybody to get admission. It is our job to stand and moderate the interaction between candidates and institutions and make sure they get their rightful places.”