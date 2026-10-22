Fertiliser Summit: Experts Proffer Measures to Boost Food Security

Agricultural experts, researchers and policymakers have called for greater investment in soil intelligence, digital technology and crop-specific fertiliser recommendations to improve farm productivity and strengthen food security in Nigeria.

The call was made at the 2026 Nigeria Fertiliser Summit on Phosphorus and Food Security, held in Abuja, where more than 280 participants from across the agricultural sector examined ways to improve nutrient management and ensure farmers obtain better returns from fertiliser application.

The summit was organised by the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Obafemi Awolowo University, in partnership with the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) and the Fertiliser and Inputs Support Services Department of the federal ministry of agriculture and food security.

Speaking at the opening session, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, represented by the Director of Agricultural Land and Climate Change Management Services in the ministry, Mr Oshadiya Olanipekun, emphasised the importance of soil data, soil testing and crop-specific fertiliser recommendations in improving farmers’ productivity.

He also acknowledged the contribution of the Regional Hub for Fertiliser and Soil Health for West Africa and the Sahel, noting that collaboration with the initiative would enable Nigeria to benefit from regional expertise and technical support for site-specific fertiliser recommendations.

Similarly, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. A.S. Bamire, said improving agricultural productivity required more than increased fertiliser application, stressing the importance of responsible nutrient management, research, innovation and stronger partnerships.

A member of IAR&T and one of the summit organisers, Prof. Vincent Aduramigba-Modupe, said agricultural transformation depended on applying the appropriate nutrients in the right quantities and under suitable conditions.

“Improving crop productivity is not only about applying fertilizer. It is about ensuring the right nutrient is applied in the right amount, at the right place, and under the right conditions,” he said.

Participants identified soil intelligence as a critical component of efforts to improve fertiliser-use efficiency, highlighting the importance of digital soil maps, soil information systems, laboratory services, site-specific nutrient recommendations and digital advisory tools.

A visiting scientist with the Regional Hub and Professor of Soil Science at Bayero University, Kano, Prof. Jibrin Mohammed Jibrin, described soil intelligence as fundamental to achieving food security.

“The basis of food production and food security is the soil. You need healthy soil to produce well and feed the nation with nutritious food. To do that, you need soil intelligence,” he said.

Presentations by the Regional Hub highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen evidence-based nutrient management in Nigeria and across West Africa through digital soil mapping, support for national soil information systems, laboratory assessments and the validation of fertiliser recommendations tailored to specific soils and crops.

The Hub’s Senior Agronomist, Dr Bello Shehu, said improving phosphorus management required a better understanding of the nutrient needs of different soils and crops.

“It is about understanding what different soils and crops need and ensuring that farmers have access to the right products and the right advice,” he said.

The summit also underscored the need for stronger coordination among stakeholders to address fragmented approaches to soil health and fertiliser management.

Participants noted that although several initiatives were already underway, improved collaboration was necessary to prevent duplication, align priorities and accelerate implementation.

They highlighted the roles of technical working groups, the Coalition of the Willing and Nigeria’s National Technical Team, which serves as an interface between the country and the Regional Hub, helping to align national priorities with regional expertise and support.

“If we want to achieve our goals, we have to work together. Too many initiatives have been implemented in silos. Real progress will come when stakeholders align, collaborate and follow through on agreed actions,” Jibrin said.

The summit further highlighted the Regional Hub’s role as a technical resource and coordination platform supporting fertiliser and soil-health priorities across West Africa and the Sahel.

The Hub works with a consortium comprising the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, the International Fertiliser Development Center, OCP Africa, the International Soil Reference and Information Centre, the African Plant Nutrition Institute and Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, alongside national technical teams, country focal points and research institutions across the region.

In a goodwill message, the incoming Director of the Regional Hub, Bastiaan Huesken, said the initiative was established to help countries translate scientific evidence into practical solutions for farmers.

“The Hub was created to turn soil data into recommendations, and recommendations into products and advice that farmers can use,” he said.