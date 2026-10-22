DSS, Police, Other Security Agencies Protecting Vulnerable Communities in Plateau, Youth Groups Assert

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A coalition of indigenous youth organisations in Plateau State has asserted that the Department of State Services (DSS), the Mobile Police Force and Operation Rainbow are working to protect vulnerable communities in the state.

At a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the coalition dismissed a recent petition and viral videos accusing security operatives of bias and criminality as deliberate attempts to undermine counter-insurgency efforts.

The coalition’s spokesperson, Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, Esq., President of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association and Coordinator of Indigenous Youth Nationalities, Northern Zone, accused the petitioners of seeking to undermine joint security operations through petitions and social media campaigns.

He called on the Federal Government to protect the security agencies from political and criminal pressure.

The coalition, comprising Afizere, Anaguta, Atakar, Atten, Bache, Berom, Gamai, Irigwe, Kunlere, Mushere, Mwaghavul, Ron, Pan, Tarok and other ethnic youth organisations, said the campaigns could distract security operatives and benefit militants.

It cited a petition dated 5 October 2026, signed by Mujahid Abdullahi, Esq., on behalf of Plateau chapters of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN), the Fulbe Youth Development Association (FUYODA) and other organisations.

The petition allegedly accused the DSS of discriminatory operations against its communities and blamed it for killings, abductions, cattle rustling and attacks on livestock.

The coalition maintained that the allegations were intended to mislead the Federal Government and the public. It claimed that joint security operations had exposed links between cattle grazing and armed militants responsible for attacks on communities.

The group alleged that at least 152 hamlets, villages and communities had suffered attacks, while security operatives had also been targeted in several ambushes.

However, it called for a thorough investigation into allegations of misconduct, compromise and collusion involving some military personnel.

The coalition urged President Bola Tinubu and other Federal Government authorities to sustain security operations, strengthen inter-agency collaboration and investigate any credible allegations of wrongdoing.

“We smell a rat,” it said, describing the petition and videos as “ploys and strategies of distraction”.

It urged the government to support security agencies rather than withdraw them from Plateau State.