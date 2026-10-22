Aviation Authorities to Put Those in Contact with Ebola Disease on No-Fly List for 21 Days

Chinedu Eze

The Minister of Aviation ad Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed aviation authorities to put anyone in contact with Ebola Virus Disease on no-fly list for 21 days.

The Minister in his verified Facebook account stated that he held meeting with the Minister of Health, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, over the virus and how to contain its spread in Nigeria.

The Minister said, “This evening (last night), I held a virtual meeting with the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate over the Ebola scourge. He shared with me a list of 44 persons with whom the affected person came in contact at the hospital when she had developed the symptoms and an additional two persons who are her domestic staff.

“Whilst efforts are ongoing to isolate them for now until there is certainty they had not been infected with the virus, the Aviation authorities are required to put them on a no-fly list for at least 21 days (which is the period that the symptoms are normally expected to manifest).

“I have therefore directed the NCAA (Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority) to immediately inform all local and international airlines of this development. I have also directed the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to heighten Ebola response and surveillance protocols across all international airports. Measures already being implemented by FAAN include enhanced health screenings, temperature checks, travel history tracking, digital health declarations, and strict inter-agency coordination with the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention)

following regional outbreak alerts earlier.

Meanwhile, FAAN had earlier in a statement said it is working with NCDC, Port Health Services, NCAA and other relevant agencies to support ongoing containment efforts.

The agency stated that the early identification of the case and commencement of contact tracing underscore the importance of established public health protocols, effective surveillance and inter-agency collaboration in responding to potential health threats.

“FAAN is maintaining heightened vigilance across airport operations and will continue to coordinate with public health authorities, align its response with further guidance and support additional measures considered necessary to safeguard passengers, airport personnel and the wider public,” FAAN said

The Authority, therefore urged passengers, airport users, airlines and other stakeholders to remain calm, vigilant and cooperative with health officials and advised the public to rely on verified informationand avoid spreading unconfirmed reports.

“FAAN reassures the travelling public of its continued readiness to work with relevant agencies to protect public health and support the safe operation of Nigeria’s airports,” the statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, said.