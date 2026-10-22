2027: Gombe Agog for Tinubu as Yahaya Reaffirms His Commitment to APC Victory

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, has declared Gombe State firmly behind President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, pledging to deploy the state’s formidable political machinery and grassroots mobilisation networks to secure victory for the president and All Progressives Congress (APC) at all levels.

Yahaya attributed Gombe people’s support for Tinubu to the federal government’s development interventions in the state, particularly in agriculture, livestock development, infrastructure, health, energy and other strategic sectors of the economy.

He spoke yesterday at the inauguration of the Gombe State chapter of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, where 26 campaign vehicles donated by the movement were presented to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and expand APC’s political reach across the state.

Expressing appreciation to Tinubu for his administration’s commitment to Gombe State’s socio-economic development, the governor singled out the federal government’s support for the Livestock and Agro-Development Zone in the state, and the ongoing construction of the Gombe-Biu Super Highway as landmark interventions with far-reaching economic implications.

He stated that the president’s approval of N120 billion for the livestock development project would help transform agricultural production, strengthen livestock value chains, create employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth across Gombe State and the wider North-East region.

Yahaya maintained that the people of Gombe had compelling reasons to appreciate the president’s commitment to the state’s development, adding that the goodwill generated by these interventions would further strengthen the APC’s political base.

He pledged to galvanise party leaders, stakeholders and grassroots structures across the state to mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The governor also commended the founder and Grand Patron of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for donating the 26 vehicles, describing the gesture as a significant boost to APC’s grassroots mobilisation and campaign efforts.

Earlier, Tompolo, represented by High Chief Kestin Pondi, said the vehicles were provided to enhance the movement’s mobilisation capacity, facilitate political engagement across constituencies and communities to deepen public awareness of Tinubu’s policies and vision for Nigeria.

He commended Yahaya for the transformation taking place across Gombe State, citing investments in road infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and economic development.

Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Luggerewo, commended PBAT Door-to-Door Movement for supporting APC’s mobilisation efforts in the state.

National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Hon. Sunday Asuku, urged residents of Gombe State to participate actively in the movement’s activities and mobilise support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

In his remarks, Gombe State Coordinator of the movement, Khalid Kumo, thanked Yahaya for the support extended to the organisation since it commenced operations in the state.