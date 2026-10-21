We’ve Lost N2bn in Two Days, BEDC Expresses Concern Over Workers’ Ongoing Protest

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Plc has expressed concerns about the ongoing protest by its workers, saying it has lost over N2 billion in revenue within two days of the industrial action.

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) across its franchise states of Edo, Delta, Ekiti and Ondo has embarked on the action to press home its demands.

The NUEE commenced the strike at about 2 a.m. on October 19, 2026, significantly disrupting electricity supply following the shutdown of electricity feeders by the protesting workers.

This has plugged its customers into total blackout across the four states.

The Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BEDC, Mr. Jonathan Lawani, represented by the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Akinleye Ogunleye, disclosed this in Benin Tuesday while briefing journalists on the ongoing strike and its impact on electricity supply across BEDC’s franchise areas.

According to him, the disruption had affected the company’s ability to supply electricity to customers, with the financial implications of the strike increasing as the industrial action continued.

He said the dispute arose from concerns over consequential salary adjustments following the implementation of the national minimum wage, salary harmonisation and other employee welfare matters.

Lawani, who acknowledged the concerns raised by the protesting workers, said the company’s management had introduced several initiatives since October 2022 to improve staff welfare, remuneration and working conditions.

“We have implemented salary increases ranging from five per cent to 70 per cent across staff categories shortly after the current management assumed office.

“Between 2023 and 2025, more than 1,000 employees benefited from promotions, while 833 workers received salary adjustments, among other welfare packages, during the same period,” he said.

He lamented that a committee comprising representatives of the management and the unions had been established to examine the consequential adjustments arising from the national minimum wage but had yet to conclude its assignment before the strike commenced.

He appealed to the union to suspend the strike and return to the negotiation table, stressing that customers and members of the public should not continue to bear the consequences of the dispute.

Earlier, the Edo State Chairman of the NUEE, Comrade Uwumarogie Owenaze William, said the strike resulted from the management’s refusal to address the union’s grievances, including the non-implementation of the minimum wage, salary harmonisation and increments, stagnation in promotions, and demands for improved workers’ welfare.

He said the union had given the management adequate time to address its grievances but that the management had failed to reciprocate.

While appealing to BEDC customers to bear with the union, he said the strike would continue until its demands were met.