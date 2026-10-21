Tompolo Deploys 52 Vehicles in Ondo, Gombe  for Tinubu’s Re-election

The Grand Patron of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has deployed 52 campaign vehicles in Ondo and Gombe States to grassroots mobilization for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid

In separate events in Akure and Gombe yesterday, Tompolo made available 26 vehicles each during the inauguration of local government coordinators for the Movement to strengthen grassroots mobilisation.

Represented by the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Limited, Kestin Pondi, Tompolo urged voters in both states to facilitate door-to-door campaigns and mobilise voters for Tinubu through grassroots campaign strategy covering communities, local government areas, religious institutions and other public spaces.

Speaking in Akure, he said: “Become ambassadors and translate the 2m registered voters to votes. We are inaugurating local government and ward coordinators today with 26 vehicles to reach every nooks and crannies, and creeks to hear the PBAT story.

“The president is the son of the South West and he is doing well. Today, we no longer have fuel queues, we no longer have ASUU strike, salaries and pensions are being paid. Preach it everywhere. I urge you to encourage the President with your votes in 2027.”

In Gombe, he stressed that, “Your Excellency, today we came into Gombe to inaugurate the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement chapter of Gombe State and also to bring vehicles that will support the message.”

Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo and Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe in their separate remarks thanked Tompolo and the Movement for bringing the vehicles and other campaign materials to support the mobilisation effort.

The governors declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was united and committed to securing Tinubu’s re-election, expressing confidence that the party would win in both states.

“Ondo State is for Asiwaju. That’s where we stand. So, let me thank the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement for the donation of these vehicles that would ease mobility and ensure that our coordinators reach every part of this state,” Aiyedatiwa stated.

On his part, Yahaya disclosed that the state was implementing an agricultural development programme targeting farmers, herders, processors and young people engaged in agricultural activities, with support from a N130 billion grant approved by President Tinubu for the initiative.

In both instances, the National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Sunday Asuku, urged residents of Ondo and Gombe States to support Tinubu, describing his administration as committed to development across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

Asuku cited the establishment of development commissions for different regions and the restoration of local government financial autonomy as measures that demonstrated the President’s commitment to inclusive governance.

Asuku urged voters not to be swayed by opposition parties, calling on Gombe residents to support Tinubu for a second term.