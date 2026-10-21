THE KOGI LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTION

Democracy is built on the principles of popular participation, freedom of choice, political competition and respect for the will of the people. However, recent developments surrounding the local government election in Kogi State raise important questions that deserve the attention of every concerned citizen.

When one political party emerges victorious in all 21 local government areas of a state, it is natural for citizens to pause, reflect and ask questions. Does this mean the opposition parties have no meaningful support across the state? Does it suggest that voters overwhelmingly preferred one party, or are there other factors that deserve closer examination?

These questions are not accusations against any political party. Rather, they are legitimate concerns in a democratic society where citizens have the right to question electoral outcomes and seek explanations.

One of the defining features of democracy is the existence of political alternatives. Citizens should have the freedom to support any party of their choice, while opposition parties should have the opportunity to compete fairly for public support. Political competition gives voters options and encourages parties to remain accountable to the people.

Therefore, when a single party wins every local government area in an election, the outcome deserves careful examination. How did the party achieve such widespread success? Was the victory a reflection of its popularity among voters, its political organisation and campaign strategies, or other circumstances surrounding the election?

These are questions that can only be answered through credible evidence, transparent electoral processes and a proper assessment of the election. Without such evidence, it would be unfair to accuse any party of wrongdoing or dismiss the outcome as illegitimate.

At the same time, citizens should not be discouraged from asking questions simply because an election has produced a particular result. Democracy becomes stronger when electoral institutions are transparent, political parties are accountable, and the public has confidence in the process through which leaders emerge.

The opposition also has a responsibility to examine its performance. If a party fails to win any local government area, it should reflect on its grassroots presence, connection with voters, campaign strategies and ability to communicate its programmes effectively. Rather than merely complaining about electoral outcomes, opposition parties should identify their weaknesses and work towards earning public trust.

However, such reflection must not shift the entire burden of democratic accountability onto political parties alone. Electoral authorities must also ensure that elections are conducted transparently and that citizens have confidence in the process.

Democracy is not simply about who wins an election; it is also about how the election is conducted and whether the people’s choices are genuinely respected.

As citizens, we must learn to examine political developments critically without allowing partisan interests to cloud our judgment. Supporting a political party should not mean abandoning the responsibility to ask questions, demand transparency and defend democratic principles.

I am neither an enemy of any political party nor an accuser of any individual or institution. My concern is the health of our democracy and the need for a political system in which citizens can freely express their choices and trust the process that determines their leaders.

The Kogi State local government election should therefore encourage meaningful discussions about political participation, electoral transparency, opposition politics and the future of democracy in Nigeria.

Our democracy must not be built on hatred, political hostility or unnecessary chaos. Instead, it should be strengthened through constructive criticism, peaceful engagement, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

Ultimately, the true strength of democracy lies not merely in the victories of political parties but in the confidence citizens have in their electoral system.

Idris Rufai,

idrisrufai744@gmail.com

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