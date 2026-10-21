  • Wednesday, 21st October, 2026

Talking Sports for Two Days at Villa Shows Tinubu Not Joking with the Sector, Says  Adeboye

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Sports Development, Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye, has declared that the decision of the president to endorse a two-day summit at the Villa shows he is not joking with the sports sector.

Adeboye’s office has in the last few weeks stepped up preparations for a two-day grassroots sports summit billed for November 18-19 at the Aso Rock banquet hall.

The summit which is expected to draw participants from within and outside the country is a bold move being made to draw a new road map for Nigerian sports.

Adeboye said yesterday that president Tinubu’s decision to endorse the event shows how passionate he is about Nigerian sports and the desire to get things right from the very foundation.

“This is the first time Aso Rock will be waking up and talking sports for two days. It has never happened and that shows the importance the president attaches to sports. The sports summit is aimed at unearthing the problems of sports from the very foundation and preferring solutions as to what to do moving forward. And we are bringing under the same roof stakeholders who would at the end of the day come up with a road map that would change the face of our sports,” Adeboye stated.

Adeboye also disclosed that the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has been engaged as technical partners for the summit.

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