Rivers Stakeholders Urge INEC to Move Collation Centres to Police Stations

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Political party leaders and civil society organisations in Rivers State have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to relocate election result collation centres from local government council secretariats to police stations ahead of the 2027 general election, alleging intimidation of opposition agents and manipulation of results during previous polls.

The stakeholders made the call in Port Harcourt yesterday, arguing that alternative collation venues would promote transparency, guarantee equal access for political parties and restore public confidence in the electoral process.

Former Labour Party chairman in Rivers State, Favour Reuben, alleged that opposition party agents had been denied access to collation centres by ruling party officials at the local government level during previous elections.

He proposed police stations as alternative venues, insisting that access should be limited to duly accredited party agents to prevent interference and ensure an orderly process.

The Rivers State Secretary of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Ben Ogbugbulam, also supported the proposal, urging INEC to consider the recommendation before the 2027 polls.

Similarly, a human rights advocate, Dr Jackson Omenazu, called on the electoral commission to investigate the allegations and introduce measures to protect the integrity of the collation process.

Omenazu stressed that INEC must address concerns over electoral conduct and ensure that the results declared reflect the votes cast by the electorate.

He maintained that safeguarding the interests of voters required credible procedures and effective oversight of the collation process.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the PILEX Centre, Courage Nsirimovu, urged citizens to monitor INEC and its ad hoc staff throughout the electoral process to promote transparency and accountability.

Nsirimovu said public vigilance was essential to ensuring that electoral officials performed their duties in line with established rules and procedures.

The stakeholders said granting political parties equal access to collation centres was critical to preventing disputes and strengthening confidence in election outcomes.

However, their allegations of intimidation and result manipulation would require independent investigation by the relevant authorities.

As preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum, the stakeholders urged INEC to consider practical measures to address concerns over the collation process and ensure a transparent, credible and inclusive electoral exercise.