Palton Morgan consolidates real estate leadership with Excellence Award

Bennett Oghifo

Palton Morgan Holdings, a premium real estate development company with an expanding footprint across Nigeria and Africa, is was recently honoured with the Real Estate Excellence Award 2026 at the Nigerian Professional Excellence Summit & Awards 2026.

The national recognition, presented by the Nigerian CEO Magazine, celebrates organisations and professionals demonstrating excellence, leadership and measurable contributions across key sectors of the Nigerian economy. The award was formally presented at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on October 3, 2026.

The award reaffirms Palton Morgan’s position as a leading force in Nigeria’s premium real estate development sector and underscores its role in advancing quality of life through well-designed, sustainable developments.

Headquartered in Victoria Island, Lagos, with a growing presence across the city and beyond, the company has continued to raise the bar for design, construction quality and delivery in its niche market.

“This recognition places a further responsibility on us to hold ourselves to uncommon standards of excellence. From the outset, we set out to put our best into every project we conceive and deliver, so that the quality of our work speaks for itself and opens the door to recognitions such as this,” said Adeyinka Adesope, Founder and Group Managing Director of Palton Morgan Holdings, reacting to the announcement.

“Nigeria remains our primary market, but Africa and the wider world are the benchmarks we measure ourselves against. We build with sustainability in mind and with a deep understanding of the clients we serve.”

The recognition comes as Palton Morgan advances development across its flagship portfolio. The company is progressing work on three landmark projects set to contribute to the skylines of Lagos and Abuja: Paramount Twin Towers and Kadars Gate in Victoria Island, Lagos, and Rockhampton in Katampe Extension, Abuja.

Alongside these projects, Palton Morgan is nearing completion of Skyvilla and Clarence gate, two signature residential development in Ikoyi.

“Palton Morgan’s recognition reflects its contribution to advancing premium real estate development in Nigeria through quality, innovation and a clear commitment to delivering projects that meet the expectations of discerning homeowners and investors. The company has built a credible reputation in its market, and we are pleased to recognise its achievements at the Nigerian Professional Excellence Summit & Awards 2026,” said Peter SaSellu, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of African Consulting Group.

Palton Morgan is a premium real estate development company known for innovation, excellence and the creation of exceptional living spaces. The brand has set new benchmarks for premium real estate in Nigeria and Africa, with an impressive portfolio of developments across Lagos and Abuja, each meticulously designed for a discerning clientele.