Oyo Governor Inaugurates Labs Donated by Emadeb to Ibadan College

• Olujimi: GCI is school with a difference

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has inaugurated a newly renovated and fully equipped Chemistry and Physics laboratories at the Government College, Ibadan (GCI).

The multi-million naira project was donated by the Group Chief Executive Officer of Emadeb Energy Group, Mr Adebowale Olujimi, through the Emadeb Development Foundation, as a member of the Class of 1985.

Makinde cut the tape and unveiled the commemorative plaque to formally open the facilities which run on a 24-kilovolt-ampere solar power system for use by students and teachers.

The school attended by many prominent Nigerians is close to 100 years old. Founded in 1929, the school was modeled along British public boarding schools. Its former students include: Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka; former Oyo State Governor, Victor Olunloyo, former ambassador to Britain Christopher Kolade and lawyer and businessman Wale Babalakin, who chairs the old boys’ board of trustees.

Speaking at the ceremony, Olujimi said returning to GCI after many years evoked deep nostalgia, recalling his days on the hockey pitch and the 100-metre track close to the laboratory block.

“This field was a hockey pitch. I used to love hockey and we used to run on this field, 100 metres. It was so beautiful,” he said.

According to him, Government College Ibadan in his time could compete favourably with top schools anywhere in the world.

Olujimi said despite visiting several schools across the country, GCI remains distinct because of the sustained partnership between the Oyo State Government and the old boys association.

“This particular school has enjoyed so much, especially from this partnership with the government of the state and the association led by its President, Dr Wale Babalakin. I have been to other schools and without mentioning names, Government College is one school with a difference,” he said.

The energy magnate said old students of the school are excelling globally, making giving back not just desirable but imperative.

“We have a huge set of people from this school who are in different fields all over the world. So in our own little way, we are giving back. I got engaged with the management of the school. We had a chat and we looked at what can be done,” he said.

He commended the Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association (GCIOBA) Worldwide, under Babalakin, for raising billions of naira from individual pockets to rebuild the school, citing interventions by Nigeria LNG, Aradel Holdings PLC and several class sets.

Olujimi disclosed that the choice of Chemistry and Physics laboratories was informed by the deplorable state of the facilities when he visited, a sharp contrast to the top-notch laboratories of his school days.

“When we came here, we saw what was obtainable in these two laboratories. That time, they were very, very top-notch, from any best school all around the world. I just felt like we can do better,” he said.

He described the intervention as a starting point ahead of his set’s reunion, pledging sustained support through yearly stakeholders’ engagement.

“Even just looking at the pictures, it shows how things have changed. For someone like myself, I feel very happy. And this is a starting point. We are committed to yearly stakeholders’ engagement to give back and collaborate with the state,” he added.

Olujimi urged current students to remain hopeful about the country’s future.

“There is no country like Nigeria. We are so blessed. Those learning here have the future leaders among them. The future is so bright for Nigeria,” he said.

The donation adds to the growing list of alumni interventions that have helped sustain academic standards at Government College Ibadan under the collaborative management model that allows old students to participate in running the school