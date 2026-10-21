Oborevwori Visits Late Uduaghan’s Family, Otuaro, Omo-Agege, Mulade, Other Mourn 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, visited the family of former governor Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, to offer his condolences, following his death on Monday at the age of 71.

Oborevwori, who was accompanied by his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, and top government functionaries, described the late Uduaghan as a great leader whose contributions to the development of Delta State would remain indelible.

The governor had earlier joined family members and other dignitaries, including Uduaghan’s daughter, Orode, and former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, to receive the former governor’s remains at Osubi Airport.

Speaking during the condolence visit to Uduaghan’s widow, Mrs Roli Uduaghan and family members, Oborevwori said the outpouring of grief and the large number of people, who gathered to mourn the former governor reflected the impact he had made on many lives.

He recalled his relationship with the deceased, describing him as his former boss and a man who played a significant role in his political journey.

“He was my boss. He gave me the highest political appointment, Special Adviser, in 2007. That is something that really touches my heart. You are all aware that he supported me throughout this journey,” the governor said.

Oborevwori described Uduaghan as a calm, articulate and thoughtful leader who made significant contributions to the development of the state.

According to him, the number of people who turned out to receive the late governor’s remains and those who visited his family was evidence of the lives he had touched through public service and political appointments.

The governor had earlier signed the condolence register, wrote: “I am saddened by the demise of the former Governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan. He was a great boss. I commiserate with his beloved wife, children, family members and Deltans over this great loss.

“May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss. Your impact in Delta can never be forgotten. Asamaigor, RIP.”

Also, the immediate past deputy governor of Delta State, Dcn. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, described the death of Uduaghan as a major loss to Delta State and the Niger Delta acknowledging his contributions to governance, peace and regional development.

Otuaro, in a condolence message, said the death of the former governor had robbed the state of an experienced statesman whose leadership and commitment to the wellbeing of the people would remain part of Delta State’s political history.

“Dr. Uduaghan was more than a former governor; he was a father, an elder, a gentleman and a leader whose humility, wisdom and commitment to peace and development touched many lives,” Otuaro said.

Also, a former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has expressed profound shock over the death of Uduaghan.

In a condolence message personally signed, Senator Omo-Agege described Uduaghan’s death as a profound personal loss, recalling their days together in the James Ibori administration.

“This is a profound loss. We served together under our leader, Chief James Ibori. He was Secretary to the State Government and I was Executive Assistant to the Governor. I knew him as calm in a crisis, loyal, humane and decent. He brought a doctor’s compassion into government.

“Our political paths later diverged, but our respect for each other never did. He remained a brother across party lines: a gentleman, a bridge-builder and a man of peace”, he said.

Similarly, the National Democratic Party (NDP) Candidate for the house of representatives in Warri federal constituency, Chief Mulade Sheriff, in a tribute described the passing of Uduaghan as a monumental loss to the state, Niger Delta and Nigeria as whole.

Mulade described his passing as the fall of an Iroko, the exit of a political colossus, and a monumental loss to Delta State, the Itsekiri Nation, the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

The Delta Unity Group (DUG) has also expressed deep shock and profound sorrow on the passing of Uduaghan.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Sir Sunny Areh, the group stated that Dr. Uduaghan’s transition was not just the loss of a former governor but the exit of a unifier.

“For us in DUG, this is not just the loss of a former Governor; it is the exit of a unifier. Dr. Uduaghan was Delta in its truest essence: An Itsekiri by birth, Urhobo by adoption, Isoko by bond, Anioma by love and Ijaw by service. In a state often divided by ethnic fault lines, he lived and led as a bridge. He belonged to all of us, and all of us belonged to him.”