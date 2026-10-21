Niger Raises Ebola Alert, Ramps Up Surveillance 

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Following the confirmed case of outbreak of Ebola disease in a woman and her being placed in isolation in a private hospital in Abuja, the Niger State government has placed all its public health organisations on “heightened alert”.

The state government however said in a statement in Minna on Wednesday that: “The state’s proactive measures are entirely precautionary, aimed at reinforcing surveillance, early detection, and rapid response capacity.”

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Murtala Muhammad Bagana, who signed the statement, reassured the public “that no case of Ebola has been detected in Niger State”, adding that: “Niger State’s high level of vigilance is critical due to the frequent transit and trade volume between the state and neighbouring Abuja”.

The commissioner said to ensure state-wide readiness, the ministry was actively collaborating with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other key international partners, pointing out that public and private health facilities across the state had been directed to immediately report any suspected case.

He disclosed that Local Government Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) and response teams have been deployed to bolster contact tracing, clinical assessment and safe referral protocols.

​”Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures have been reinforced across all health centres to protect frontline workers and patients,” he stressed.

​​The commissioner appealed to the public to remain calm, avoid panic, and strictly practice public hygiene, particularly frequent hand washing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

He also advised residents to avoid direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of any individual exhibiting symptoms, urging

residents to refrain from spreading unverified rumours or stigmatizing individuals being evaluated by public health officials.

Bagana emphasized that: “Living in or traveling to Niger State does not constitute exposure to the virus,” adding that: “​Anyone exhibiting symptoms or suspecting potential exposure is advised to immediately self-isolate and contact public health authorities via the emergency hotlines below before visiting a medical facility.”