LSDPC Renovates Block A to Boost Efficiency, Strengthen Public Service Delivery

.Agoro urges staff to uphold professionalism, accountability

Bennett Oghifo

The Lagos State Government has underscored the need to improve public-sector infrastructure to strengthen efficiency and service delivery, as the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) unveiled its newly renovated Block A office building.

The Head of Service of Lagos State, Mr. Bode Agoro, who unveiled the facility, said a conducive working environment was essential to building a professional, efficient and responsive public service capable of meeting the needs of residents.

He urged the corporation’s management and staff to translate the improved office environment into measurable results, stressing that infrastructure alone could not guarantee better performance without professionalism, integrity and accountability.

Agoro spoke at the unveiling ceremony attended by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LSDPC, Hon. Ayodeji Joseph, members of the corporation’s management, public officials and other stakeholders.

He described the renovation as an investment in the workforce and the quality of services delivered to the public, noting that public institutions required safe, functional and well-maintained facilities to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

“A workplace is more than a collection of offices and buildings. It is an environment where ideas are developed, decisions are made, services are delivered and, ultimately, the business of government is conducted,” he said.

Agoro said the Lagos State Government remained committed to developing a public service that was professional, efficient, responsive and people-centred, adding that improved working conditions were critical to achieving those objectives.

He noted that LSDPC occupied an important position in the state’s development through its responsibilities for property development, housing and the management of government real estate assets.

As Lagos continues to grow, he said, the corporation must ensure that its operations and infrastructure reflect the standards expected of a modern public institution.

The Head of Service challenged employees to use the renovated facility to strengthen collaboration across departments and improve productivity, while maintaining the building and its facilities.

He also urged the management to focus on delivering tangible outcomes that would contribute to the development of Lagos and improve the lives of residents.

LSDPC Reaffirms Commitment to Excellence

Earlier, the Managing Director/CEO of LSDPC, Hon. Ayodeji Joseph, said the renovation reflected the corporation’s commitment to maintaining high operational standards and providing an environment that supports effective service delivery.

Joseph said the quality of the corporation’s working environment must match the professionalism and excellence expected in the discharge of its responsibilities.

He explained that the renovation was undertaken in recognition of staff as one of the institution’s most valuable assets, adding that a conducive workplace could promote teamwork, encourage dedication and strengthen the corporation’s capacity to fulfil its mandate.

The LSDPC chief executive expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government, under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for its continued support for public institutions and efforts to improve the capacity of the state’s public service.

He said the renovated building also carried historical significance, having served as an office for prominent public figures, including Governor Sanwo-Olu and Hon. Babajimi Benson at different times.

Joseph urged employees to take ownership of the facility, maintain its infrastructure and demonstrate greater commitment to their responsibilities.

He stressed that the benefits of the renovation would depend on how effectively staff used the improved environment to deliver results.

Focus on Institutional Capacity

The unveiling reinforces the importance of maintaining government-owned infrastructure as public institutions seek to improve efficiency and accountability.

For LSDPC, whose responsibilities include housing development and the management of public real estate assets, a functional office environment is central to coordinating operations and delivering on its mandate.

Agoro formally declared the renovated Block A building open for use, expressing confidence that the facility would support the corporation’s operations and contribute to Lagos State’s development.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of other state institutions, including the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation; the General Manager of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory; and the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Lands Bureau.

The LSDPC management said it would continue working to strengthen institutional capacity and improve the quality of service delivered to the Lagos State Government and residents.