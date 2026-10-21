In Eight Days, Precision Military Air Strikes Kill 103 Terrorists, Says Operations Leader

• NAF’s air interdiction eliminates prominent ISWAP strategists, fighters in Lake Chad

• Army deepens defence ties with Rwanda, COAS seeks modern training, exchange programmes

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) sustained intelligence-led precision air strikes against Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists across its joint operations area, neutralising a total of 103 terrorists and destroying several logistics hubs and storage facilities between October 10 and 18.

According to a statement by Acting Military Information Officer at Headquarters, Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the successes were recorded through the coordinated deployment of Nigerian Army Aviation, Nigerian Army Remotely Piloted Aircraft (NARPAS) Regiment, and Air Component assets.

Goni said the operations reinforced the military’s resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and deny them freedom of action.

He stated, “The sustained air campaign comprised seven strikes against terrorist targets around Gudumbali in Guzamala Local Government Area (LGA) on 10 October; Badu in Monguno LGA on 11 October; Mairari in Guzamala LGA and an area east of Badu on 13 October; Duste Uku in Gombi LGA, Adamawa State, on 16 October; and the alternate residence of Abu Saleem, the ISWAP Wali of South Lake Chad, in the Arina Woje area of Monguno LGA, Borno State, on 18 October 2026.”

He said the operations reflected sustained operational pressure on terrorist concentrations, leadership structures, and logistics networks across the theatre.

The statement added, “A significant success was recorded on 18 October 2026, when the Air Component conducted a precision strike against Abu Saleem’s alternate residence following intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities.

“Subsequent human intelligence (HUMINT) confirmed the neutralisation of Jindullah, a prominent ISWAP fighter reportedly serving as Abu Saleem’s chief security guard.

“The intelligence also confirmed the neutralisation of Abul Kissa, a member of the group’s Shura Council, alongside other prominent fighters within the targeted premises.”

NAF Air Strikes Eliminate Prominent ISWAP Strategists, Fighters in Lake Chad

Air interdiction conducted by the Air Component of Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, eliminated several prominent Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, including individuals identified as key figures within the group’s security structure and leadership council, preliminary post-strike assessments report by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) stated.

In a statement, Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said one of the ISWAP strategists eliminated during the air operation was identified as “JINDULLAH”, reportedly the chief security guard and confidant of Abu Saleem. Another, identified as “ABUL KISSA”, was said to be a member of ISWAP’s Shura Council.

Ejodame said the strike also destroyed logistical assets, including boat engines and motorcycles, believed to support the group’s movements and operational activities.

He stated, “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under the Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), has recorded a significant operational success against terrorists in the Lake Chad region following a precision air strike on an identified terrorist hideout on 19 October 2026.

“The operation underscores the NAF’s sustained commitment to degrading terrorist networks, disrupting their logistics and enhancing security across Nigeria’s North-East.”

The NAF spokesperson said the operation demonstrated the service’s sustained efforts to conduct intelligence-led precision strikes against terrorist enclaves concealed in difficult terrain.

He said, “By neutralising key operatives and destroying critical logistical resources, the strike delivers a significant setback to ISWAP’s operational capability, further constraining its ability to coordinate activities and threaten vulnerable communities.”

Army Deepens Defence Ties with Rwanda, COAS Seeks Modern Military Training

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, reaffirmed Nigerian Army’s commitment to strengthening African-led defence partnerships to combat terrorism, violent extremism, and other transnational security threats undermining peace and stability across the continent. Shaibu made this known during a courtesy visit to Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), General Mubarakh Muganga, in Kigali, the Republic of Rwanda.

The visit formed part of his ongoing official working visit aimed at deepening bilateral military cooperation and advancing collective security initiatives.

Shaibu also underscored the importance of modern military training, professional military education, and cadet exchange programmes in developing combat-ready, adaptable, and interoperable armed forces.

According to a statement by Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the engagement highlighted the imperative for African nations to take greater responsibility for addressing shared security challenges through sustained military cooperation, intelligence-sharing, joint capacity development, and coordinated responses to emerging threats.

Shaibu emphasised the strategic importance of strengthening military-to-military relations, particularly in counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, professional military education, and the exchange of operational experiences.

Earlier, the representative of the Commandant, Brigadier General Bukenya, said the country’s military academy had developed professional military leaders through rigorous training in military tactics, leadership, discipline, and physical fitness.

He added that its programmes equipped cadets with essential skills in peace support operations, operational planning, and logistics management.

Bukenya welcomed the proposed training partnership, reaffirming the academy’s commitment to strengthening military education and defence cooperation between Nigeria and Rwanda.