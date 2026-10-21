Govt, Financial Institutions Tasked to Recognise Design as Capital

Yusuf Ebiti

The 2026 edition of Blueprint Conference, convened by Jenniez School of African Interior Design (JSAID), has called on government, financial institutions, investors and corporate organisations to recognise design as an investable business and a catalyst for economic growth.

Held in Lagos, under the theme, “Design as Capital: Turning Creativity into Bankable Assets,” the conference brought together industry stakeholders to examine the commercial value of design and its potential to generate wealth, create jobs and stimulate economic development.

The eighth edition of the conference challenged the perception of interior design as merely an aesthetic service, emphasising its role in real estate, hospitality, manufacturing, entrepreneurship and the wider creative economy.

Speaking at the conference, Convener of Blueprint Conference and Founder of JSAID, Dr. Jennifer Chukwujekwe, stressed the importance of building an enabling environment for design-led businesses.

“Design is more than beauty; it is business, economic value and wealth creation. We need government policies, accessible financing and strategic partnerships that enable designers to build sustainable enterprises, employ skilled professionals and compete globally,” she stated.

The conference urged government agencies to integrate design into economic development policies and called on banks, development finance institutions and investors to explore financing opportunities for qualified design businesses.

It also encouraged collaboration among interior designers, architects, manufacturers, developers and corporate organisations to strengthen local production, professional standards and industry growth.

Blueprint Conference 2026 reinforces a vital message: design creates value, businesses create jobs, and creativity deserves investment. The organisers invite stakeholders to move beyond recognition towards meaningful partnerships that position Nigeria’s design industry as a contributor to national prosperity.