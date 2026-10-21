Ex-DSS Officer Apologises to DG Over Leaked Internal Matter, Threatens Legal Action Against SaharaReporters

A retired officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), Nwaogu Ihechimere Ezeakolam, has apologised to the agency’s Director-General, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, and the association of retired DSS officers over the publication of an internal matter on SaharaReporters.

The retired officer has also demanded a retraction of a report published by the online media platform on June 29, 2026, alleging that it contained inaccuracies and denigrated the office of the DSS Director-General and the association of retired officers.

Through his lawyer, Edmund C. Ben, principal partner of Lawminds Associates, Ezeakolam gave SaharaReporters seven days to retract the disputed report or face possible legal action.

In a letter dated October 16, 2026, the law firm expressed concern over the publication, stating: “We write to express our profound concern regarding the publication made by your online publication on 29th June 2026, wherein the exalted office of the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and ARODSSON were denigrated.”

The lawyers acknowledged the role of the media in promoting accountability but emphasised the need for accuracy and fairness.

“While we recognize the fundamental role of the media in promoting transparency, accountability, and public discourse, we also emphasize the importance of responsible journalism, factual accuracy, fairness, and the right of individuals to respond to publications that may adversely affect their reputation,” the letter stated.

The law firm asked SaharaReporters to publish an official response from its client addressing the claims in the report.

It also demanded that the platform “retract any inaccurate or unsubstantiated claims,” adding that “where any statements in the publication are found to be factually inaccurate, misleading, or unsupported by verifiable evidence, we demand their prompt correction and retraction.”

The lawyers warned that failure to respond appropriately within seven days of receiving the letter could lead to further legal steps.

“Should your newspaper fail to respond appropriately within 7 days from the receipt of this letter on you, we reserve the right to consider further lawful steps available to address the matter,” the letter stated.

In a separate letter dated September 22, 2026, addressed to the DSS Director-General, Ezeakolam expressed regret over his decision to make the internal matter public.

“I write this letter with deep regret and humility, to apologise for my decision to escalate and publish an internal matter on an online media space. I acknowledge that making such publication was a serious error in judgment and I regret the consequences,” he wrote.

He said he did not intend to harm Ajayi or expose the DSS chief to legal difficulties.

“It was never my intention to cause any harm to your esteemed self or the exalted office of the DGSS; or to expose you to legal difficulties. I recognize that internal matters are sensitive in nature and should not have been made available publicly,” Ezeakolam stated.

The retired officer also apologised for any embarrassment his actions might have caused the Director-General and the agency.

“I humbly and sincerely apologize for the harm and embarrassment that my actions may have caused you and your reputable office. I assure you that I have learned a painful and important lesson from this incident,” he wrote.

Reaffirming his allegiance to the Federal Government, Ezeakolam said he had neither participated in nor intended to participate in activities that could threaten the country’s security.

“My allegiance is and will remain wholly to the Federal Government of Nigeria as a retired officer. I have never participated and will never participate in any act that is inimical to the security of this nation,” he stated.

He concluded his appeal by asking the Director-General to resolve the matter internally.

“I plead with you sir, to temper justice with mercy and resolve the matter internally,” he added.