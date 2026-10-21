Dikko Assures CAF on Successful General Assembly/ Awards Ceremonies 

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, yesterday reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the successful hosting of the 48th Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Abuja and the 2026 CAF Awards ceremony in Lagos, while also assuring the continental body of Nigeria’s readiness to deliver a seamless experience for delegates.

Dikko gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by a CAF delegation which is inspecting facilities in Abuja ahead of the Congress, after inspecting facilities and interacting with relevant agencies, institutions and stakeholders in Lagos.

The NSC chairman said the two events are opportunity windows to showcase Nigeria’s organisational capacity and strengthen African football, noting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had readily approved the initiative after being briefed by the CAF leadership on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Kenya five months ago.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and the government of our country are very, very committed to hosting bespoke events that will underscore the capacity of our people in organisation and management of high-profile events. We will work together as one team to make sure this is delivered to the best that it could be,” Dikko said, while also acknowledging the role of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyelsom Wike, in supporting arrangements for the General Assembly in Abuja.

The NSC chairman explained that the two cities will play complementary roles, with Abuja hosting the General Assembly proceedings and Lagos staging the CAF Awards. He described Lagos as Nigeria’s commercial hub, highlighting its experience in hosting major international sporting and cultural events. He added that the NSC is working with relevant government agencies, including the Nigeria Customs Service, to facilitate seamless entry and exit procedures, minimise delays and ensure a smooth experience for international visitors.

Dikko said ongoing investment in Nigeria’s sporting infrastructure will soon announce the country’s readiness to host major international competitions and games, reiterating plans to mobilise an initial proposed investment through a Sports Infrastructure Development Bond to support nationwide facility upgrades.

He expressed confidence that collaboration among the Federal Government, the NSC, the Lagos State Government, the FCT administration, the NFF and CAF will ensure successful events, adding that the initiative will no doubt strengthen Nigeria’s position in international sports administration and demonstrate its commitment to the development of African football.

Earlier, Acting General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, who received the delegation in his office, assured that the NFF will readily deploy its personnel to cooperate and collaborate with the Confederation of African Football to deliver a very successful Ordinary General Assembly and a memorable CAF Awards ceremony.