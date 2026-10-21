Bauchi Govt Strives to Return Out-of-School Children, Girls to Class

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State government has disclosed that it is doing its best to ensure that all children, especially girls who are out of school across the state, return to school, to allow them to be formally educated.

The Commissioner for Education, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, stated this at the commemoration of the 2026 International Day of the Girl-child, with the theme: ‘End Child Marriage and Invest in Girls’ Rights’, held at the Government Girls College (GGC), Bauchi, organised by the Bauchi State Ministry of Education, Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), in collaboration with Young Leaders Network, SISWACHI, IKRA Foundation, WCY, Wuntin Alkhairi and Eagles Impact.

Ibrahim said, “This celebration reminds us that investing in the education, protection, and empowerment of girls is not only a moral responsibility, but also a strategic investment in the future of our society. Education remains one of the most powerful tools for empowering the girl child.

“When a girl is educated, she acquires the knowledge, confidence, and skills necessary to make informed decisions, contribute meaningfully to society, and participate in the development of her community and the nation at large. However, we must acknowledge that many girls continue to face significant challenges, including poverty, gender-based discrimination, insecurity, early and child marriage, and limited access to quality education.”

He added that the challenges require the collective commitment of government, parents, traditional rulers, religious leaders, development partners, civil society organisations, and communities at large, stating, “As a ministry, we remain committed to promoting inclusive and equitable access to quality education for all children, with particular attention to the needs of the girl child.”

He promised that the government will continue to support initiatives that encourage girls to enrol in school, remain in school, complete their education, and pursue opportunities that will enable them to achieve their full potential.

“We also recognise the importance of creating safe, supportive and conducive learning environments where girls can learn without fear of discrimination, harassment, or violence.

“Equally important is the need to support girls who have dropped out of school to return and complete their education. Every girl deserves a second chance to learn, develop her talents, and build a better future. I therefore call on parents and guardians to prioritise the education of their daughters, encourage them to pursue their dreams, and provide them with the necessary support to succeed,” he added.

Ibrahim restated that teachers and school administrators must also ensure that every girl is treated with dignity, encouraged to participate actively in learning, and given equal opportunities to excel, saying, “As we celebrate this important day, let us renew our commitment to ensuring that every girl has the opportunity to access quality education, develop her talents, realise her ambitions, and contribute meaningfully to the development of our dear fatherland, Nigeria.”

He commended the organisers and development partners for their commitment to advancing the rights and opportunities of the girl child. He urged all stakeholders to sustain the advocacy beyond the celebration and translate commitments into practical actions that will make a lasting difference in the lives of our girls.

In her remarks, the Project Coordinator of Adolescent Girls (AGILE), Ladi Hamma Mohammed, said that empowering adolescent girls through education, life skills and safe spaces to end child marriage in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised, stressing that this year’s international theme, ‘End Child Marriage and Invest in Girls’ Rights’, “calls on all to take concrete action to protect girls from child marriage, safeguard their rights, and invest in their education, well-being, and future”.

She added that the agenda theme, ‘Empowering Adolescent Girls Through Education, Life Skills and Safe Spaces to End Child Marriage in Nigeria’, reiterated the importance of equipping girls with the knowledge, skills, confidence, and supportive environments they need to make informed decisions, resist harmful pressures, and build brighter futures.

“These themes remind us that ending child marriage requires more than public awareness. It demands sustained investment in girls’ education, practical life skills, safe learning environments, and the collective commitment of families, communities, governments, and development partners,” she said.