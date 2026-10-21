  • Wednesday, 21st October, 2026

AIICO Conducts Maternal Health Outreach to 1,000 Participants 

Business | 4 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

AIICO Insurance Plc, in partnership with HACEY Health Initiative, has reached 1,000 participants through a two-day maternal health outreach at General Hospital, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

AIICO said this was targeted at providing essential health education, screening services and maternal care supplies to support pregnant women, nursing mothers and infants.

AIICO also said the intervention integrated maternal health activities into the hospital’s existing antenatal and immunisation clinics, bringing preventive care and practical support closer to women already accessing healthcare services.

Speaking on the exercise, AIICO Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Manager, Mrs. Abimbola Shobanjo said the  outreach combined blood pressure, blood sugar and malaria screening with health education, medical referrals and the distribution of 650 maternal care kits. She said participants identified with high-risk results, including elevated blood pressure, elevated blood sugar or positive malaria results, were referred promptly to an on-site medical doctor for further attention.

According to her, the  intervention also focused on strengthening women’s knowledge of pregnancy danger signs, malaria prevention, birth preparedness and the importance of seeking medical attention promptly. 

“By combining screening with education and referral, the project encouraged early identification of potential health concerns and appropriate follow-up care. The 650 maternal care kits distributed during the exercise contained essential supplies, including chlorhexidine gel, sterile gloves, gauze, surgical blades, cord ties, sanitary pads, antiseptic, diapers, wipes and mackintosh. Healthcare workers provided guidance on the appropriate use of the items to support hygienic delivery, nursing and newborn care practices”, Shobanjo stated.

According to her, the AIICO approach to corporate responsibility is centred on initiatives that address real needs and make a practical difference in people’s lives. Maternal health is particularly important because the wellbeing of mothers has implications for their babies, families and communities. 

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