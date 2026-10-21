Adeleke Initiates Comprehensive Security, Surveillance Project in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has initiated plans for a comprehensive statewide security and surveillance project aimed at strengthening intelligence gathering and protecting lives, businesses and public institutions across the state.

The initiative, being developed in partnership with Hefei Shengwen Information Technology Company Limited, was discussed at a meeting between the governor and executives of the Chinese technology firm last Monday.

The delegation was led by the company’s Director of International Operations, Mr. Cai Jianfei, and its Manager of Overseas Operations, Mr. Nemo Guo.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the proposed project will involve the deployment of modern security technologies, including drones, radar systems, artificial intelligence-powered cameras, robotics and Internet of Things (IoT) devices across the state.

The technologies are expected to facilitate real-time information gathering and round-the-clock monitoring of security developments through a central Command and Control Centre.

The proposed initiative will also incorporate a Safe School Project and a decentralised mobile application that will enable residents to connect with the Command and Control Centre.

Under the plan, security infrastructure will be extended to schools, banks, industries, farms, mining sites, commercial centres, bus parks, and motor garages, as well as major towns and transportation routes across Osun State.

Speaking at the meeting, Adeleke said the initiative was designed to harness emerging technologies to improve the state’s security architecture and strengthen the protection of residents and businesses.

The governor also referenced his administration’s establishment of the Osun State Security Trust Fund, noting that the proposed technology-driven initiative would complement efforts to address security challenges across the state.

“We plan to create an inclusive security platform that will fully secure and protect our people. From schools, hospitals, businesses and border communities, this initiative is a strategic option,” the governor said.

Cai, who reportedly invited Adeleke for a working visit to China, described the proposed project as an inclusive security initiative designed to integrate the capacity of the state leadership with advanced technology to protect citizens and businesses.

The project is expected to provide a centralised system for monitoring security developments across different locations in the state, although the statement did not specify its implementation timeline, cost, or commencement date.

The initiative came as the Adeleke administration prepares for its second-term inauguration.