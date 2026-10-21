12 Young Entrepreneurs Get N90m Grants As Kwara Empowers Business Community Again

No fewer than 12 young entrepreneurs in Kwara State were handed N89.2 million cheques recently by the state government as grants to support their businesses, foster self-reliance and create employment opportunities for the youth.

A statement by the Press Secretary, Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP), Bolashade Yusuf, revealed the grants were organised by KWASSIP under its Youth Entrepreneurial Empowerment Scheme.

General Manager of KWASSIP, Dr Wasiu Tejidini, who handed them the cheques in his office in Ilorin on Monday, said the government considered it necessary to empower the new starters with viable business ideas to thrive.

The beneficiaries are Firdauz Muhammed Wuraola, CEO, Drinks ‘N’ Grillz (N10 million); Nimotallah Mohammed Kpayero (Ban Shea Products) – N15.9 million; Ahmed Kuburat (Kaddy Nigeria) – N15 million; Oloyede Ikmat Omoshalewa (Kwara Souvenir Store) – N5 million; Fatigun Subomi Emmanuel ((Waka Studios) – N10 million; Anifowose Favour Boluwatife (Esthad Luxe Jewels) – N3.3 million; Ibrahim Maryam Modupeola (Kleen Klear) – N5 million; Ajiboye Opeyemi Rasheed (Tailorgang Fashion House) – N5 million; Yusuf Dolapo Azeezat (Day Varieties Enterprise) – N5 million; Akinyode Bosede Temilade (Global LightTrust Integrated Ventures) – N5 million; Badeji Sherifat Modupe (BSM Fashion) – N5 million; and Adeshewa Kolawole (Day-Yank Fashion), who received N5 million.

Dr Tejidini said the lucky 12 secured the grants on the basis of approval by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who went through their letters of request and details of their business proposals.

While urging them to utilise the funds responsibly to achieve the objectives outlined in their applications, Tejidini said the agency will, in six-month or one-year time, assess the impact of the funds through its monitoring and evaluation unit.

He disclosed that the government had equally supported more than 1,000 young people through its Kwapreneur programme – another flagship youth empowerment and enterprise development initiative under KWASSIP.

He defined the latest intervention by the state government as a broader strategy to encourage entrepreneurship and reduce dependence on government employment.

Tejidini commended the governor’s support for entrepreneurship skill and how his administration continues to invest in infrastructural development, healthcare, security, and education among other sectors.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ajiboye Opeyemi Rasheed and Mohammed Nimotallah Kpayero, appreciated the government for the financial assistance, describing it as an opportunity to expand their businesses and create jobs.

They said the support will help them acquire more equipment and improve their production capacity by employing more young people to become economically independent.

“We really thank the government. This is an opportunity for us to create jobs for people out there, including fresh graduates. They can easily learn (from us) and get the right business skills to become self-sufficient,” Ajiboye said.