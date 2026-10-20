Yari Still Consulting with Royal Fathers, Meets Emirs of Gwandu, Katsina, Daura

• DG’s son floats pro-Tinubu group, names Aliyu’s aide national coordinator

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





Director-General of All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has stepped up his nationwide consultations with traditional rulers ahead of the 2027 general election, following his meeting with emirs of Gwandu, Katsina and Daura.

On the entourage of Yari were former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff; former Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; former Kebbi State Governor, Senator Adamu Aliero; former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Sani Ahmad Yarima; and former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

On the team, also, were former Gombe State Governor, Senator Danjuma Goje and former Katsina State Governor, Barrister Ibrahim Shema, among others.

Yari had on Sunday led a delegation to meetings with Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Kolapo Sulu-Gambari.

The royal fathers, during the meetings in their individual palaces, offered prayers and blessings for peace, unity and the success of the nation’s democratic journey.

Yari, in a statement, yesterday, said the royal visits formed part of a broader consultative tour to traditional and political leaders across the country.

This was part of the strategy by the APC campaign Council to build consensus and galvanise support ahead of key campaign activities leading up to 16th January 2027, a significant date in the electoral calendar.

The APC campaign council assured traditional rulers of its profound respect for Nigeria’s traditional institutions and their pivotal role in fostering peace, unity, and stability, and remains committed to carrying all stakeholders along in the build-up to the 2027 general election.”

Yari reaffirmed that the council’s engagement with traditional institutions was a cornerstone of its consultative strategy.

Yari’s Son Floats Pro-Tinubu Group, Names Aliyu’s Aide National Coordinator

Son of Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Ahmad Yari, unveiled a new political movement to mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election.

The movement, known as the AY-Seyi of Arewa Movement, was unveiled in Sokoto as part of early mobilisation efforts for the president.

Special Adviser to Sokoto State Governor on New Media and an associate of Seyi Tinubu, Hon. Nasiru Bazza, was appointed National Coordinator of the movement.

According to the organisers, former Zamfara State Governor and Senator representing Zamfara West, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, will serve as Grand Patron of the movement.

Ahmad Yari, who initiated the movement, will serve as National Patron and provide overall guidance for its activities across the North.

In his acceptance speech, Bazza pledged to mobilise one million votes for Tinubu from Sokoto State alone in the 2027 presidential election.