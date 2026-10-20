  • Tuesday, 20th October, 2026

Why Gov Otu Deserves Second Term, By Obono-Obla

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

A former presidential aide and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Okoi Obono-Obla is confident that Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State will win his second term election by a landslide.

Obono-Obla who was speaking on Arise News programme NewsNight, hinged his confidence on what he described as the Governor’s performance and management of the state’s finances.

While stating that opposition in the state has been weakened by internal strife, he said Otu inherited a state facing significant financial challenges, including substantial debt and difficulties paying workers’ salaries.
According to him, Otu has managed to address these challenges creditably well without resort to borrowing.
He also highlighted an increase in the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR), stating that it rose from approximately ₦21 billion in 2022 to nearly ₦76 billion in 2026.
Obono-Obla maintained that Governor Otu’s handling of the state’s financial challenges, efforts to improve internally generated revenue, and overall performance makes his re-election a foregone conclusion.
On efforts by opposition parties to present a single presidential candidate against President Bola Tinubu, he dismissed the idea as a mere comic relief.

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