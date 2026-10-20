United Nigeria Airlines Delivers Community Health Centre to Ekiti, As Oyebanji Pledges Equipment, Medical Personnel

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

United Nigeria Airlines has reinforced the growing role of Nigeria’s private sector in supporting public infrastructure with the construction and handover of a modern community health centre, a solar-powered borehole and perimeter fence to the Ekiti State Government, describing the intervention as a demonstration of the power of public-private partnership in accelerating grassroots development.

The facilities, located at Aso-Ayegunle in Ado-Ekiti, were inaugurated by Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, who pledged that the state government would immediately equip the health centre, deploy qualified medical personnel and integrate it into the state’s primary healthcare system to provide quality healthcare services for residents.

Executive Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, said the intervention reflected the airline’s commitment to ensuring that communities where it operates benefited directly from its presence, stressing that businesses must contribute meaningfully to national development beyond their commercial activities.

He said the project underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in bridging infrastructure gaps, particularly in critical sectors such as healthcare where government resources alone might not be sufficient to meet growing demands.

Okonkwo commended Governor Oyebanji for creating an enabling environment for private investment, describing the governor’s collaborative approach as a major factor that inspired the airline’s decision to undertake the project.

According to him, the Ekiti State Government selected United Nigeria Airlines as its preferred carrier after carrying out due diligence on the company’s operations and capacity, adding that the airline considered it appropriate to reciprocate the confidence by investing directly in the welfare of the host community.

He explained that rather than merely operating flights into the state, the airline chose to leave a lasting developmental legacy capable of improving the quality of life of residents.

Okonkwo disclosed that United Nigeria Airlines had implemented similar corporate social responsibility interventions across the country, including humanitarian support for flood-ravaged communities in Bayelsa State and development projects in Anambra State, adding that more interventions were planned nationwide.

Describing the Ekiti project as unique, he said it symbolised the success of strategic collaboration between government and the private sector and demonstrated how such partnerships could deliver tangible benefits to local communities.

He also reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to supporting Ekiti’s tourism and agricultural development, expressing readiness to partner with the state in the transportation of agricultural produce as export opportunities expand.

Governor Oyebanji, in his remarks, expressed appreciation to the airline for complementing his administration’s efforts to expand access to quality primary healthcare across the state.

The governor explained that the understanding reached with the airline was for the company to construct the facility while the state government would provide the necessary equipment, deploy healthcare workers and ensure its effective operation.

He assured residents that the Ministry of Health would immediately commence the process of integrating the facility into the state’s primary healthcare network to guarantee efficient service delivery.

Oyebanji urged members of the community to take ownership of the facility by protecting and maintaining it, noting that it would significantly reduce the burden of travelling long distances to access healthcare, especially for pregnant women, nursing mothers and children.

Also speaking, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, described the project as a landmark development for Aso-Ayegunle and commended both the airline and the state government for bringing meaningful development to the community.

The monarch recalled the initial opposition to the acquisition of land for the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport but noted that the benefits of the project were now becoming evident through investments such as the new health centre.

Speaking on behalf of residents, Mr. Fajuyi Olumide expressed appreciation to United Nigeria Airlines and the Ekiti State Government for the intervention, saying the project had renewed hope among members of the community and would greatly improve access to healthcare.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would open the door for additional development projects capable of transforming the socio-economic well-being of the area.