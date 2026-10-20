Surveying Regulated by Federal Laws, SURCON President Slarifies

The President of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON), Moshood Akinwande, has reaffirmed that the regulation of the surveying profession in Nigeria is governed by federal legislation, emphasising that the Council is the statutory body vested with the responsibility of registering surveyors and regulating the practice of the surveying profession throughout the Federation. He made the clarification in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during his two-day official working visit to the state, at the invitation of the Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Ogun State Branch, Surveyor Abiodun Liadi.

Speaking during the visit, the SURCON President explained that the regulation of the surveying profession falls within the legislative competence of the Federal Government, through an Act of the National Assembly.

He stressed that SURCON is statutorily empowered to register qualified surveyors, regulate professional practice nationwide, and exercise disciplinary control over practitioners who contravene established professional standards.

He further clarified that the Council’s regulatory authority extends to the surveying profession in all its branches and ramifications, across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Akinwande emphasised that the Council’s statutory mandate is to ensure professional competence, ethical conduct and compliance with applicable federal legislation and professional standards throughout Nigeria.

He also advised members of the public, particularly prospective land purchasers, property developers and investors, to engage the services of duly registered surveyors when acquiring landed properties or undertaking survey-related transactions.