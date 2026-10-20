Rivers Assembly Reverses Decision, Recalls Three Pro-Fubara Lawmakers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Rivers State House of Assembly has rescinded its decision to declare the seats of three pro-Governor Siminalayi Fubara lawmakers vacant.

The development signaled renewed drive in reconciliation efforts between the governor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The decision, taken yesterday at the 68th Legislative Sitting of the Fourth Session of the Tenth Assembly, followed appeals by Hon. Timothy Oruibienimigha, representing Opobo/Nkoro Constituency; Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo of Bonny Constituency; and Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari of Ahoada West Constituency.

The lawmakers, in separate letters read by the Speaker, Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, apologised to the House for failing to resume legislative duties after their suspension was lifted in December 2023, explaining that they had not received official correspondence informing them of the decision.

After deliberations, members voted in favour of the appeals, reversing the House’s earlier resolution and paving the way for the affected lawmakers to rejoin their colleagues in representing their constituencies.

Addressing the House, Amaewhule said investigations suggested that the lawmakers might not have received the correspondence notifying them of the lifting of their suspension.

He stressed that the decision should be guided by justice rather than sentiment, declaring that “the law does not feast on emotion.”

According to the Speaker, the overriding consideration was the need to ensure that justice prevailed, regardless of the circumstances surrounding the lawmakers’ prolonged absence.

The development came amid renewed political engagements between Wike and Fubara, whose disagreement plunged Rivers State into a protracted crisis that fractured the relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.

On Sunday, Wike led a delegation comprising Amaewhule, members of the state legislature, the 23 local government chairmen and other political stakeholders to meet with Fubara at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

The meeting, which followed an earlier engagement between the two camps, was understood to be part of continuing efforts to consolidate reconciliation and establish a more stable political environment ahead of the 2027 general election.