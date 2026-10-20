Rigging in 2027 Election Could Trigger Series of Civil Unrest in Nigeria, Utomi Says

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Renowned Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, has warned that attempts to manipulate the 2027 elections could trigger serious unrest in Nigeria.

Utomi added that growing public concern over electoral malpractice could have severe consequences.

In a post on X, Utomi said he encountered strong interest in electoral integrity during an informal town hall meeting in Manchester, United Kingdom, where he attended a lunch to which Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), was invited.

He said the gathering turned into a discussion on Nigeria’s political challenges, with participants expressing concern over what they perceived as the confidence of some public officials in their ability to manipulate the 2027 elections.

He stated, “I am in the middle of an accidental town hall meeting in Manchester in the UK. I came to a lunch to which Peter Obi was invited. I found food I looked forward to questions on the trouble with Nigeria.”

Utomi said several questions centred on concerns that some politicians appeared to believe the outcome of the 2027 elections was already settled.

“Many of the questions suggest worry about the boldness of public officials in projecting rigging with results of elections of 2027 considered in the pocket,” Utomi said.

The professor added that participants wanted to know how they could contribute to preventing electoral malpractice.

“They were energised to ask for how they could fight rigging,” he stated, warning that attempts to undermine the will of voters could provoke a severe national crisis.

“The determination to do whatever will prevent election malpractice suggests we may see a civil war if power tries to muscle the will of the people this time,” he said.

Utomi has publicly supported Obi’s ambition to become president in 2027 but has said he would withdraw his support if the former Anambra governor accepted a vice-presidential position.

In an earlier post on X, Utomi said his backing was specifically for Obi to contest the presidency, rather than serve as another candidate’s running mate.

He said, “Peter Obi has my support for the presidency. But my position is clear, I am not supporting the idea of Peter Obi becoming somebody else’s vice president. The day Peter Obi accepts a Vice Presidential position, I will walk away from his corner.”