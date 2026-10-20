Putting Nigeria First in 2027 Presidential Poll

Olusoji Onobun in this piece lauds Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State for setting aside party politics for national interest and continuity to support President Bola Tinubu ahead of the January, 2027 poll.

Some people have expressed disappointment in Governor Ademola Adeleke for openly endorsing President Bola Tinubu (PBAT) for re-election in 2027. But we must ask ourselves a fundamental question: Should partisan loyalty and political sentiments matter more than Nigeria’s national interest?

I remember a story about two farmers whose fields were separated by a narrow stream. They belonged to different communities and often disagreed about politics. One year, heavy rains destroyed the small bridge they both used to reach the market. Instead of arguing over which community should take responsibility, they worked together, rebuilt the bridge, and restored access for everyone. The anecdote here is that their differences did not disappear, but they understood that a shared need required a shared solution.

Nigeria is much like that bridge. Our political differences may be real, but our future is shared. When national interest is at stake, cooperation and wise judgment should come before party loyalty.

Politics is about more than party affiliations; it requires strategic thinking, political maturity, and the ability to recognise leadership that can move a nation forward. President Tinubu has taken bold steps to reform the economy and address longstanding structural challenges. While there is still work to be done, we must assess his administration objectively, considering both the challenges and the progress made.

The support PBAT is receiving across party lines deserves serious consideration. When governors from opposition parties are willing to endorse his re-election, it is worth asking what informs their decisions. These are political leaders who understand the complexities of governance and the realities of national development. Their decisions should encourage us to look beyond partisan sentiments and examine the bigger picture.

The international community is also closely watching Nigeria’s economic reforms. Rather than dismissing every positive assessment or political endorsement, we should engage with the available evidence and judge the administration on its policies, results, and long-term impact.

Governor Adeleke’s endorsement demonstrates that political differences do not have to stand in the way of supporting a candidate. It reinforces the principle that national interest should be greater than party loyalty. Those who disagree with his decision are entitled to their opinions, but disagreement should not prevent us from considering the reasons behind it.

As we approach the 2027 presidential election, the real question is whether Nigeria should continue with the current reform agenda or change direction. My position is clear: I support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election because I believe continuity, sustained reforms, and experienced leadership offer Nigeria a strong path towards economic stability and long term prosperity.

Ultimately, our loyalty should be to Nigeria and its future. Let us rise above political sentiments, evaluate the issues objectively, and make decisions that serve the greater good of our nation.

-Onobun writes from Lagos.