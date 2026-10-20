Ogoni Oil: Disability Group Demands Fair Share of NNPC Jobs

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Ogoni Association of Persons Living with Disabilities (OGAPWD) has called on President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government, the Ogoni Dialogue and Consultation (ODC) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to ensure the inclusion of persons with disabilities in ongoing discussions on the future of Ogoniland.

The association also demanded disability-inclusive employment opportunities and greater participation in development programmes linked to the proposed resumption of oil production in the area.

Speaking during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, OGAPWD President-General, Baridapdoo Ngo, said dialogue on Ogoniland’s future would be incomplete without the representation of persons with disabilities.

“We are not opposed to dialogue. We are not opposed to development. We oppose exclusion, discrimination and decisions that determine our future without our participation,” she said.

Ngo urged the ODC leadership to include nominated representatives of the association in its dialogue structures and relevant committees, stressing the need for accessible meeting venues and communication support.

He said persons with disabilities should participate meaningfully in discussions on environmental remediation, employment, security and community development rather than being invited merely for ceremonial purposes.

“Inclusion is not charity. Representation is not a favour. Accessibility is not a privilege. These are matters of rights, dignity and equal citizenship,” he said.

On employment, OGAPWD expressed concern over reports that NNPC Ltd was offering 40 positions connected with Ogoni engagement under the Confidence Building Measures (CBM).

The association called on the national oil company to clarify the recruitment criteria and explain how qualified applicants with disabilities were being considered.

It demanded that at least five per cent of the 40 positions be allocated to qualified Ogoni applicants with disabilities, citing Section 29 of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

OGAPWD also requested a formal meeting with NNPC Ltd and asked the company to respond to its concerns within 15 days.

The association said it supported a responsible and lawful resumption of oil production, provided the process prioritised environmental protection, transparency, public health and the rights of affected communities.

It further urged the Federal Government to address the demand for Bori State through the appropriate constitutional process, describing the issue as central to its position on Ogoni self-determination.

OGAPWD appealed to traditional rulers, political leaders, youth organisations and community stakeholders to ensure that persons with disabilities benefited from employment, skills acquisition, business support and other development initiatives.

The association urged the Federal Government, ODC and NNPC Ltd to take concrete steps to ensure that persons with disabilities were represented in decisions affecting Ogoniland’s political, economic and environmental future.

“Our message is simple: no exclusion in dialogue, no discrimination in employment, no development without inclusion,” Ngo said.