  • Monday, 19th October, 2026

NERC Calls for Enhanced Cybersecurity Resilience in Power Sector

Business | 2 seconds ago

The Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr. Musiliu Oseni, has called for greater collaboration and stronger cybersecurity compliance across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

He warned that cyber threats have evolved beyond the financial sector and now pose significant risks to the power sector globally.

Speaking at a cybersecurity awareness seminar, Oseni, represented by the Vice Chairman of NERC, Dr. Yusuf Ali, emphasised that the increasing digitisation of electricity infrastructure has made cybersecurity a critical component of power sector operations and national development.

“Cybersecurity threats are no longer confined to the financial sector alone. They have become a major concern for the electricity sector and continue to expand globally. We are only as strong as our weakest point because a cyberattack does not need to target a major node before it affects the entire system,” he stated.

He stressed that the interconnected nature of power systems requires all stakeholders to take deliberate steps toward improving cybersecurity compliance and strengthening sector-wide resilience.

“For Nigeria, the stakes are particularly high as we strive to achieve reliable and sustainable electricity supply. Cyber resilience can no longer be viewed solely as an ICT issue; it must be integrated into every aspect of business operations and strategic decision-making within the power sector,” he said.

Oseni also highlighted the need to consider the establishment of a sector-wide emergency cyber response mechanism to enhance preparedness, facilitate rapid incident response, and promote information sharing among industry players. The seminar featured expert presentations on critical cybersecurity issues.

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