JAMB Declares Varsity Admission Letters Illegal, Says Only CAPS Admission Valid for NYSC

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has declared that admission letters issued by universities are illegal and invalid.

The Board said only the admission letter generated through its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) will be recognized for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilization and other official purposes.

Registrar, Prof. Segun Aina, issued the warning on Thursday, 15th October, 2026, when he received a delegation from Veritas University, Abuja, in his office.

Prof. Aina said universities have no statutory power to issue admission letters, adding that JAMB remains the only body empowered by law to do so for all tertiary institutions.

“It is ironic that once candidates see a document emanating from an institution, they believe it is real,” he said, describing the act by some universities as “ignoble.”

He charged erring institutions to desist and ensure their candidates obtain the authentic JAMB admission letter after accepting admission on CAPS.

He stressed that the Federal Ministry of Education had mandated that all admissions must be conducted through CAPS, and any admission outside the platform is null and void.