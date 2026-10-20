In Eight Days, Precision Military Air Strikes Kill 103 Terrorists

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), has sustained intelligence-led precision air strikes against Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists across its joint operations area, neutralising a total of 103 terrorists and destroying several logistics hubs and storage facilities between 10 and 18 October 2026.

According to a statement by the Acting Military Information Officer at Headquarters, Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the successes were recorded through the coordinated deployment of Nigerian Army Aviation, the Nigerian Army Remotely Piloted Aircraft (NARPAS) Regiment and Air Component assets. These operations reinforce the military’s resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and deny them freedom of action.

Captain Goni said: “The sustained air campaign comprised seven strikes against terrorist targets around Gudumbali in Guzamala Local Government Area (LGA) on 10 October; Badu in Monguno LGA on 11 October; Mairari in Guzamala LGA and an area east of Badu on 13 October; Duste Uku in Gombi LGA, Adamawa State, on 16 October; and the alternate residence of Abu Saleem, the ISWAP Wali of South Lake Chad, in the Arina Woje area of Monguno LGA, Borno State, on 18 October 2026.”

He said the operations reflected sustained operational pressure on terrorist concentrations, leadership structures and logistics networks across the theatre.

“A significant success was recorded on 18 October 2026, when the Air Component conducted a precision strike against Abu Saleem’s alternate residence following intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities. Subsequent human intelligence (HUMINT) confirmed the neutralisation of Jindullah, a prominent ISWAP fighter reportedly serving as Abu Saleem’s chief security guard. The intelligence also confirmed the neutralisation of Abul Kissa, a member of the group’s Shura Council, alongside other prominent fighters within the targeted premises,” the statement added.

Captain Goni said the strike completely destroyed the targeted structure and key logistics assets, including nine boat engines and several motorcycles stored on the premises.

“It also disrupted terrorist concealment arrangements within the forested area, further undermining the group’s ability to use the location as a safe haven for its activities.

“Earlier, on 13 October 2026, the Guardian air asset tracked a group of 16 terrorists from the Mairari axis to a gathering of more than 100 terrorists accompanied by several motorcycles, approximately 23 kilometres east of Badu and 19 kilometres west of Monguno LGA.

“A subsequent precision strike on the gathering resulted in the assessed neutralisation of approximately 30 terrorists, while the extent of the damage to the motorcycles remained unconfirmed.

“The other strikes during the period targeted terrorist elements and facilities around Gudumbali, Badu, Mairari and Duste Uku. Collectively, the seven strikes reportedly resulted in the neutralisation of 103 terrorists and the destruction of several logistics hubs and storage facilities, significantly disrupting the group’s operational capabilities and its capacity to sustain its activities,” Captain Goni stated.

He stressed that these sustained successes underscored the effectiveness of coordinated, intelligence-led air operations in degrading terrorist capabilities, disrupting command structures and dismantling critical logistics networks.

He concluded that, through continued synergy among Nigerian Army Aviation, NARPAS, the Air Component and ground forces, OPHK remained resolute in maintaining operational momentum, denying terrorists safe havens and advancing efforts to restore lasting peace and security across north-eastern Nigeria.