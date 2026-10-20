House Member Hails Enugu’s Devt Trajectory, Says it’s Model for Subsidy Removal Gains

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





Member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Nnamdi Agbo (FCA), has described Enugu State as a practical model showing how fiscal gains from fuel subsidy removal could translate into tangible development.

Agbo stated this in a public lecture titled “Three Years of Post-Subsidy Economic Removal: Evaluating the Socio-Economic Effects of Nigeria’s Deregulated Downstream Sector,” delivered at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Agbo noted that “the responsibility of government goes beyond ending an unsustainable subsidy regime to ensuring that resources freed up by the reform translate into infrastructure, affordable transportation, education, healthcare and productive opportunities for citizens.”

Enugu State’s Federation Account receipts, he said, increased significantly from N117.50 billion in 2023 to N255.67 billion in 2024 and N259.59 billion in 2025, while the internally generated revenue (IGR) rose from N37.49 billion to N180.50 billion and N407.76 billion respectively, over the same period.

The lawmaker explained that these gains “reflect several factors, including subsidy removal, exchange rate reforms, other federal transfers and the state’s revenue initiatives.”

He added, “They cannot all be classified as subsidy savings. Nevertheless, they demonstrate the increased resources available and the corresponding responsibility to deliver results.”

The federal lawmaker pointed out that the state’s development priorities remained evident in its budgetary provisions, where capital expenditure accounted for 79.44 per cent in 2024, 86.29 per cent in 2025 and 80.13 per cent in 2026.

He cited the deployment of 100 compressed natural gas (CNG) mass-transit buses and five modern transport terminals, including the Nsukka terminal, as a practical response to transportation challenges occasioned by subsidy removal.

“Such investments can connect communities, support businesses and ease the burden of movement when services are reliable and affordable,” he stressed.

Agbo further said that, “the sustainability of subsidy reform depends on what government delivers in return for citizens’ sacrifice, adding that supporting subsidy removal must go hand in hand with demanding accountability.

“Every tier of government must demonstrate how increased revenues improve daily life, particularly for poor and vulnerable Nigerians. Enugu State provides a model worth examining and strengthening.”

The parliamentarian declared: “Subsidy is gone, and gone for good. Let its departure be matched by enduring improvements in people’s lives.”