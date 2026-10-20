Gov AbdulRazaq Inaugurates President Tinubu Door-to-Door Campaign in Kwara

• Tasks APC members on issue-based engagements

•PBAT founder Tompolo donates 34 campaign vehicles to Kwara APC

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State on Monday inaugurated the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) Door-to-Door Movement in Ilorin, the state capital, signalling the commencement of campaigns for the

re-election of Tinubu in the state.

Performing the inauguration of the group’s executives, the governor tasked them to work hard in their mobilisation campaigns and convey the impacts of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to every nook and cranny of the state.

He commended the leadership of the movement for establishing a platform to communicate the life-changing policies and programmes of the federal government to the people.

He charged the members to listen to the concerns of the people, provide feedback to the government, and communicate its programmes effectively.

AbdulRazaq also urged them to obtain accurate information about government programmes through official channels and share it with residents, while emphasising the need for peaceful and respectful engagement.

The governor stated, “The movement must not only take government messages to the people but also bring their concerns back to the relevant authorities to guide policy adjustments and improve living standards.”

He advised them to shun violence in the course of their engagements.

He called for cooperation between the movement and all APC structures from the national leadership to ward officials and polling unit committees, saying they are all working for a common goal.

He said the initiative must be sustained beyond the inauguration ceremony and its activities should translate into continuous grassroots engagement rather than a one-off event.

Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly and APC governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi, said Kwarans will vote massively for APC, given that AbdulRazaq’s achievements were visible across 193 wards of the state.

Danladi said the governor had performed exceedingly well in various sectors, including infrastructural development, civil service, pension administration, and the welfare of youths, women and senior citizens.

Danladi said APC had sufficient achievements to campaign on and did not need to resort to insulting political opponents.

He urged the movement to remain focused on mobilising support for the party, expressing optimism that APC would secure massive votes in Kwara State in 2027.

He stated, “Tinubu is for Kwara, and Kwara is for Tinubu. By God’s grace, 2027 is for the APC. We know where we are today, and we are moving forward.”

State APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, expressed confidence in the party’s prospects ahead of the 2027 general election, insisting that APC is determined to win all elective positions in the state.

Fagbemi said the party remained committed to securing victory for Tinubu, the governorship candidate, and all APC candidates contesting national and state assembly seats.

He dismissed claims of alternative political arrangements in Kwara, maintaining that the party’s position has been reinforced by statements from Tinubu and Minister of FCT.

Fagbemi warned opposition groups against relying on financial inducements to challenge APC.

The APC Chairman stated that the party would retain its political strength in Kwara and return victorious in the 2027 elections.

Founder and grand patron of the movement, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (a.k.a Tompolo), urged the people of state to support Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 general election.

Represented by High Chief Kestin Pondi, Ekpemupolo said electing APC candidates across all levels of government will strengthen the president’s ability to implement policies aimed at stabilising the economy and national development.

He urged Nigerians not to be misled by political opponents, stressing that sustained support for Tinubu will help improve security, infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

Ekpemupolo announced a donation of 34 campaign vehicles to the movement in a bid to aid their mobility across the state, as part of the group’s grassroots mobilisation strategy.

National Coordinator, PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Comrade Sunday Adekanbi Asuku, urged the people of Kwara to massively support Tinubu ìn the upcoming polls.

Asuku, who commended AbdulRazaq’s record of service in the state and his continued support for the president, said Tinubu was doing greatly for Kwara because of the governor’s backing.

While highlighting President Tinubu’s scorecard, the national coordinator said the federal government had continued to promote industrial relations in the country, citing the absence of prolonged strikes by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).