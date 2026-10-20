Food Security: 235,567 Farmers Benefit as Kwara Gov Flags-off Distribution of Inputs, Support

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Governor Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State on Monday launched the distribution of additional 49,337 agricultural inputs, productive assets and processing equipment for local farmers and vulnerable households in the state.

The gesture according to the governor would go a long way at boosting food security for the residents of the state.

Implemented under FADAMA CARES 2.0, the programme is powered by the World Bank-supported Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES).

At least 186,230 people had earlier benefitted from the initiative. When added to the newly launched 49,337, that brings the total beneficiaries to

235,567.

The governor who stated this in Ilorin while performing the flag-off said farmers are facing some challenges, thereby needing regular support to lessen their losses and earn more.

His words: “I welcome you to this flag of the Kwara FADAMA programme. Our farmers face costly inputs, unpredictable weather, limited equipment, the difficulties of moving and processing produce. Our duty is to remove these barriers and obstacles so that their labor pays.”

AbdulRazaq stated that, “This programme has reached 186,230 beneficiaries. Of this, 54,332 received inputs and services, and 131,898 received productive and processing assets across 10 value chains.

“These figures represent farmers, processors, and families earning better livelihood.

“The phase of the flag-off today will support 49,337 beneficiaries, including true group assets. It provides rice, maize, soyabeans inputs. It also provides equipment ranging from sprayers, water pumps, and power tillers to rice mills.

“We also have cassava processors, fish smoking plants, and commercial boats. This programme will reach a total of 235,556 beneficiaries.

“Our goal is to help farmers produce more, lose less, process better, reach wider markets, and earn more with opportunities for women and young people.”

He congratulated prospective beneficiaries and enjoined them to see the inputs and assets as investment opportunities and not as handouts.

He also acknowledged the active roles played by different stakeholders to make the programme a huge success.

Commissioner for Livestock who is supervising the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. Olohuntoyosi Thomas, said the government has deployed 48 tractors and two D&R caterpillar bulldozers to drive farming activities and expand agricultural mechanization across the 16 local governments.

Thomas said at least 2,016 state farmers were provided with 8,064 bags of NPK fertilizer through the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme.

She appreciated all key stakeholders whose contributions have developed the sector, including development partners, public-private investors, farmers’ associations, and traditional institutions.

Commissioner for Finance and Chairman State NG-CARES Steering Committee, Dr. Hauwa Nuru, said Kwara is one of the leading states in delivery and reimbursement, adding the initiative reflects the commitment of the administration to empowering farmers, improving their livelihoods, ensuring food security, and promoting sustainable economic growth.

State Project Coordinator, FADAMA NG-CARES, Dr Busari Toyin Isiaka, explained that FADAMA CARES 2.0 is the agricultural component of NG-CARES, supported by the World Bank through additional financing, adding that its purpose is to improve agricultural production, reduce losses, enhance food security and strengthen beneficiaries’ incomes.

Busari listed items for distribution as rice, maize and soybean inputs, relevant production inputs rather than seeds alone, productive and processing assets such as knapsack sprayers, water pumps, power tillers, grinding machines, rice mills, cassava processing equipment, fish smoking kilns and commercial boats.

State Chairman for the Federated FADAMA Community Association (FFCA), Alhaji Isiaka Yakub Falala, appreciated Governor AbdulRazaq for the administration’s commitment to turning around the agricultural sector and his various support for farmers in the state.