  • Tuesday, 20th October, 2026

Ensure Our Safety at Campaigns, Yilwatda Charges APC Intelligence, Security C’ttees

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale and Amina Hassan

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has charged the Directorate of Intelligence and Security of the APC  Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) to ensure the safety of members during the electioneering campaigns.

Yilwatda, who was represented by the Deputy National Secretary of the party,  Prof. Abdulkarim  Kana, gave the charge yesterday in Abuja during the inauguration of the committee.

He noted that the subcommittee was the first to convene a meeting and set up its operational substructures ahead of the main campaign council.

The chairman noted: “This committee, I think, is the most hero-studded committee of all the committees. And you’ve proven yourselves to be most serious.

“It is the first committee to convene this kind of meeting, a gathering in operation of the substructures of the main committee of the campaign council. I think it’s a huge clap for yourselves.”

Yilwatda commended members for self-organising even before funding allocations were made to directorates.

“Even before the finance committee started to think of how much to allocate to the directorates, you organised yourselves. I must commend you,” he said.

The chairman charged the subcommittee on its critical role as campaigns commence, noting that the election is a few days away.

Director, Intelligence and Security, Gen. Sarkin Bello (rtd) described the assignment as a national exercise that demanded discipline, sound judgement and commitment to the safety of the principal and the integrity of the democratic process.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that the campaign communicates the President’s record, priorities and vision accurately with dignity and with respect to the Nigerian electorate,” Bello said.

Minister of Defence and Secretary of the Directorate, Gen. Christopher Musa, said security ws paramount to the success of the campaign, noting that the opposition would use economy and insecurity as campaign issues.

He said the return of the president was assured but the Directorate must provide the enabling environment, ensure peaceful campaigns, and work with the Information Directorate to project the President’s achievements, especially against misinformation on social media.

“Working as a team is the most critical aspect for us, because if we’re divided, we can’t achieve anything,” Musa said.

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