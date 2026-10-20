Don’t Give Tinubu a Second Term, ADC-PCC Tells Nigerian Youths

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has urged Nigerian youths to reject All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu in the January 16 presidential election, accusing the ruling party of failing the nation’s young people after years in power.

ADC-PCC said APC, after more than a decade in government, had failed to deliver meaningful improvements in the lives of Nigerian youths, leaving millions grappling with unemployment, poverty and an increasingly unbearable cost of living.

The council maintained that Nigerian youths, who constitute a significant segment of the country’s population, deserve a government with practical solutions to their challenges and a clear vision for their future.

Director of Media and Publicity of ADC-PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the call during an interaction with ADC youth leaders in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State at the weekend.

Ologbondiyan warned that voting Tinubu for a second term would amount to a grave political miscalculation by young Nigerians, who, he said, had borne the brunt of the APC administration’s economic policies.

Ologbondiyan stated, “As youths, you have spent almost 12 years under the APC government, confronting difficult economic circumstances, with many graduates struggling to find decent employment.

“For far too many, the available options have been petty trading, recharge card sales and operating point-of-sale (POS) businesses simply to survive.

“Every promise made by this government appears to end in disappointment. The latest example is the so-called discount on petrol prices, which the government claims will bring the pump price down to N1,350 per litre.

“Check the filling stations in your neighbourhood, and you will discover that Nigerians are still paying above N1,400 per litre. What, then, is the reality behind this so-called discount?”

Ologbondiyan urged the youths not to continue to support a political party that had failed to provide credible answers to their economic and social challenges.

He stated, “You cannot continue to vote for a party that has failed to demonstrate a clear commitment to your future. The time has come to support a candidate who has proposed practical measures to make life affordable for Nigerians.

“Go to your various wards and take the message of affordable living to the people. Tell Nigerians that an alternative is available through our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi.”