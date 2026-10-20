Appeal Court Nullifies Zamfara North APC Senatorial Primary

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto has nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Zamfara North Senatorial District for gross non-compliance with party guidelines and the Electoral Act.

The judgment was delivered on Tuesday by Justice Tunde Oyebamiji Awotoye, who upheld the earlier decision of the Federal High Court, Gusau, which had in August 2026 voided the primary election.

Justice Awotoye lambasted the APC for what he described as reckless declaration of Senator Sahabi Ya’u as winner despite clear violations of its own constitution and the Electoral Act.

The court held that the respondent, Hon. Abdullahi Shinkafi, proved his case beyond reasonable doubt, questioning how a senatorial district with 26,000 registered party members could return 70,000 votes for an aspirant.

According to the court, the figures presented by the party showed clear over-voting and irregularities that rendered the entire exercise invalid and liable to be nullified.

Justice Awotoye wondered why the party leadership ignored the obvious discrepancies and proceeded to declare a winner in an election that failed basic integrity tests.

The appellate court resolved all seven issues formulated for determination in the appeal against the appellant, Senator Sahabi Ya’u.

On the preliminary objection bordering on lack of jurisdiction raised by the appellant’s counsel, Popoola, SAN, the court held that the respondent had duly exhausted all internal dispute resolution mechanisms of the party before approaching the court.

The court also dismissed the argument on statute bar, holding that the suit was filed within time and was entertained on its merit in line with extant laws.

Reacting to the judgment, counsel to the respondent, Bello Galadi, described the decision as a victory for the rule of law and democracy.

Galadi said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to political parties and politicians who undermine internal democracy and violate their own rules.

Also reacting, Hon. Shinkafi thanked the judiciary for living up to its billing as the last hope of the common man, describing the judgment as freedom from political captivity.

He argued that the judgment was a victory against marginalisation and prolonged dominance, noting that Senator Ya’u has spent 16 consecutive years in the Senate while Kaura Namoda has monopolised the seat since the return to democracy in 1999.