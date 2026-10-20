2027 Election: Catholic Bishops Declare National Prayer For Peaceful Poll

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Ahead of 2027 General Election, Catholic Bishops under auspices of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) have declared national prayer for free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

The prayer programme themed “Let Justice and Peace Flow” (Amos 5:24) will run from October 2026 to January 2027 across all dioceses and parishes.

In statement signed by President, Archbishop Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso of Kaduna and Secretary, Bishop Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo of Abeokuta, dated October 19, 2026, bishops said recurring challenges of electoral violence, rigging, vote-buying and ethnic divisions demand collective commitment to justice and peace.

“As Nigeria approaches 2027 elections, we are called to intensify prayers for free, fair, credible and peaceful elections,” they said.

CBCN called on dioceses, parishes, Church societies, prayer groups, families and individuals to participate in programme of prayer and fasting to implore God to guide INEC, judiciary and security agencies, turn hearts away from malpractice and violence, and grant leaders who serve with integrity.

The programme outlines four key dates. Saturday, October 31, 2026 and Saturday, November 28, 2026 are Nationwide Parish Day of Prayer and Fasting featuring fasting, Rosary procession, Holy Mass and CBCN election prayer. Faithful may fast till noon or 6pm according to health.

Tuesday, December 8, 2026, Solemnity of Immaculate Conception, is Nationwide Diocesan Day of Prayer. All dioceses shall hold 3pm Mass presided by Bishop, reading of pastoral letter “2027 Elections: Call to Responsible Choice and Action”, followed by 4.30pm Rosary procession to Cathedral and Benediction.

Friday, January 15, 2027, eve of elections, is final Nationwide Parish Day of Prayer and Fasting.

Bishops released official prayer asking God to free electoral officials from fear and greed, guide aspirants to reject manipulation and violence, and renew citizens’ civic responsibility to reject tribalism and corruption and to vote peacefully.