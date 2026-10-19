Uduaghan Was a Detribalised Leader, Says Oborevwori

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has expressed sadness over the death of former Gov. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Oborevwori in a condolence statement on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Festus Ahon, described the former governor as a “detribalised” leader whose contributions to the development of the state would not be forgotten.

He sympathised with the late governor’s wife, Roli, his children, the entire Uduaghan family, Itsekiri people and Delta residents over the painful loss.

The governor recalled Uduaghan’s years in office, noting that he made significant contributions to infrastructure development in the state.

Oborevwori described the former governor as a leader who looked beyond ethnic differences and worked for the overall development of Delta.

He said that Uduaghan’s years in public service had left a good mark on the state, and his death was a loss to Delta and the country at large.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the former governor’s sou.

Recall that Uduaghan served as Commissioner for Health beetween 1999 and 2003, Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007 before serving as governor of the state between 2007 and 2015.

According to a statement earlier issued on Monday by the family, Uduaghan died on Oct.19, at the age of 71(NAN)