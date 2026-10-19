Tinubu Mourns Ex-Delta Gov Uduaghan, Lauds His Laudable Service to State, Nation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has mourned former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, who died aged 71.

In a condolence message issued on Monday, the President extended his condolences to the Uduaghan family, the government, and the people of Delta State on the passing of the former Governor.

According to Tinubu: “Dr Uduaghan was a public servant whose leadership was devoted to Delta State’s development and service to our nation.

“He served as Commissioner for Health, Secretary to the State Government and was elected Governor of Delta State in 2007. His two-term tenure, which ended in 2015, placed him at the centre of the state’s political and developmental journey.

“During this period, he pursued developmental strides to improve infrastructure, healthcare delivery, and the overall welfare of Deltans.

“After his tenure as governor, Dr Uduaghan continued to feature prominently in Delta State’s political and socio-economic landscape, contributing to the sustenance of democratic governance and the advancement of public service in Nigeria. His passing is a great loss to his family, his community, Delta State, and the nation at large.

“At this difficult time, I urge the people of Delta State to draw strength from the late governor’s years of service and the enduring relationships he built across the political and social terrain of our country.

“On behalf of my family, the Government, and the people of Nigeria, I extend my deepest sympathies to his wife, Roli; his children; his cousin, former Governor James Ibori; and friends and political associates whose lives he impacted.

“May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn him.”